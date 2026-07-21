Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition launched in India at 8.75 lakh

Citroen India has introduced the Basalt X Comfort Edition in the country as part of the brand's 108th anniversary celebrations. The special edition is aimed at offering a more premium cabin experience by introducing leatherette upholstery as standard, along with optional accessory packs that add convenience, technology and styling features. Prices for the Basalt X Comfort Edition start at ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Premium interiors as standard

The biggest update on the Basalt X Comfort Edition is the inclusion of Metropolitan Beige leatherette seats as standard across all Comfort Edition variants. Citroen says the upgraded upholstery is designed to enhance the premium feel of the cabin while staying true to the brand's focus on passenger comfort.

The company has also introduced Comfort AXS Packs, allowing buyers to personalise the SUV coupe with additional convenience and technology features.

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Comfort AXS Packs add more features

Depending on the selected pack, customers can equip the Basalt X Comfort Edition with features such as:

JBL premium audio system

Front and cabin dash camera with predictive safety alerts

Reverse parking camera

Wireless smartphone charger

10-inch Android touchscreen infotainment system

Citroen says these additions are intended to improve everyday usability, whether during city commutes or long-distance drives.

Focus on value and personalisation

According to the company, the Basalt X Comfort Edition has been developed for buyers looking for a richer ownership experience without significantly increasing the cost of ownership. Alongside factory-fitted premium interiors, the accessory packs allow customers to customise the vehicle based on their individual requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said that comfort has always been central to the Citroen brand. He added that after the positive response to the Aircross Comfort Edition, the company is extending the same comfort-focused approach to the Basalt, making premium features more accessible across its lineup.

Availability

The Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition is now available at dealerships across India. Interested customers can also explore the model and its available Comfort AXS Packs through Citroen India's official website.

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