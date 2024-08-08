Citroen Basalt to be India's first mass-market ICE coupe SUV. Key facts to know

Citroen Basalt is the next big launch about to take place in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Slated to launch on August 9, the Citroen Basalt is going to be the first internal combustion engine-powered coupe SUV in the mass segment of the Indian PV market. While Tata Motors has already unveiled the Curvv coupe SUV, the ICE version of it is yet to launch. Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV on August 7, while the petrol and diesel versions will launch on September 2. This makes the all-new Citroen Basalt the first ICE-powered mass-market coupe SUV in India.

Citroen has already taken the wrap off Basalt giving us a clear view of the car. It blends the two body styles in one. The Citroen Basalt's design, features, colours and specifications have been already revealed. Only the pricing is going to be announced on August 9.

Here are the key facts of the upcoming Citroen Basalt coupe SUV.