Citroen Basalt to arrive in August: Five SUVs it is set to rival

The list of expected features runs long and the Citroen Basalt is likely to comfortably slot into the mid-size SUV segment, but that is not to say that it will not be met with competition. While the segment itself is packed with a long list of cars, there are many among them that offer great value for money as well as a broad range of features that rival those of the Basalt. Here are some existing and upcoming examples of mid-size SUVs that the Citroen Basalt is pitted against:

The latest entry into the Indian market from the French automaker Citroen is set to arrive in August in the form of the Basalt SUV. The Basalt is set to be one of the first coupe SUVs in India and dealerships have already started to accept bookings. Built on the same platform as that of the C3 Aircross , the Basalt is expected to pack in more features and be driven by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

1 Hyundai Creta Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Creta alone accounted for one-third of Hyundai Motor's sales in the first half of 2024, and it is on track to reach one lakh sales in a single year. Buyers have three powertrain options, including the 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is available with a manual or a torque converter automatic. The most popular engine is the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which is limited to models with a dual-clutch transmission. The SUV also has six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS, and ESP. It also offers Level-2 ADAS, which includes functions like frontal collision avoidance, cruise control, and lane-keeping assistance. The Hyundai Creta is priced between ₹11.0 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹20.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

2 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Seltos, priced between ₹10.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹20.4 lakh (ex-showroom), is one of the best-selling vehicles in the South Korean automaker's lineup in the first half of 2024. It comes with three 1.5-litre engines, two of which are petrol. The turbocharged petrol engine generates 158 bhp and 253 Nm and may be combined with either a clutchless manual or a DCT with paddle shifters. The naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine delivers 114 bhp and 250 Nm. The Kia Seltos has a digital display system, with the infotainment screen and instrument cluster merged and neatly positioned on the dashboard. The Seltos comes with radar-based ADAS, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera and blindspot monitor.

3 Volkswagen Taigun/Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkwagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq, priced between ₹11.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), are mid-size SUVs based on platforms shared by their respective manufacturers. Both cars feature solid safety measures like six airbags and multi-collision brakes, but they also have a significant amount of power beneath the hood. While they have two engine options, the 1.5-litre TSI engine that generates 148 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque is expected to be the preferred trim for petrolheads. The Taigun and Kushaq received a five-star rating from Global NCAP. The SUVs have plenty of storage space and comfy seats, making for a pleasurable trip.

4 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder/Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine 1,462 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Grand Vitara/Urban Cruiser Hyryder, priced between ₹10.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹19.9 lakh (ex-showroom), is the only mid-size SUV with a stock hybrid drivetrain and is the result of a partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. The two SUVs may be equipped with a 1.5-liter mild hybrid engine producing 102 horsepower and 137 Nm of torque, as well as a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. There is an additional powerful hybrid unit that can only be used with an e-CVT, and with the support of the 177.6V battery, the engine produces 113 horsepower and 122 Nm of torque. The two SUVs further come with an EV mode that is available on the strong hybrid powertrain. The Hyryder/Grand Vitara also features all-wheel drive, which is compatible solely with the manual gearbox. Safety features such as six airbags, 360-degree cameras, and ISOFIX mounts are included with the two SUVs.

5 Tata Curvv Engine 1,198 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Curvv SUV is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024 in August and it is slated to be Tata Motors’ new entry into the mid-size segment. Competing with the likes of the Creta, Elevate, and the Seltos, the Curvv is expected to be offered with three engine choices. While Tata has not yet revealed the configurations that it is offering with the Curvv, the SUV is expected to receive a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine alongside a 1.5-litre diesel unit from the Tata Altroz. There is an electric variant being offered as well, and it is expected to be driven by a 55-56 kWh battery pack. Design sketches currently in circulation tell us that the Tata Curvv’s interior is expected to resemble that of the Tata Safari. A wireless charging slot, panoramic sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS are among other expected features.

