Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe unveiled, will launch in 2nd half of 2024

Citroen India has finally taken the wraps off of its new vehicle for the Indian market. It is called Basalt and it will go on sale in the second half of 2024. The new SUV Coupe will first go on sale in India and South America. Citroen Basalt will be the third car to come from the C-Cubed program which has earlier spawned C3 and C3 Aircross.

The C-cube program is specifically developed for emerging markets such as India and South America. The brand wanted to develop cars that were efficient and affordable so that it could expand its footprint.

Citroen will use bright colours and sharp contrasts so that the silhouette of the Basalt stands out. This is important as the Basalt will be the most affordable SUV Coupe in the Indian market. So, it will offer the practicality of an SUV but with the styling elements of a coupe. “We are delighted to unveil the third opus of this program designed to drive Citroën’s international growth. Local teams are strongly committed to deliver in the coming months this innovative concept of an SUV Coupé that exudes bold design, space inside and unique onboard comfort. Developed and produced locally, we are confident that Basalt will appeal to a large number of customers and strengthen our position in major markets. We can’t wait to tell you more about it in middle of the year." Thierry Koskas – Citroën CEO

Citroen has not confirmed the powertrain for the Basalt. However, considering that it is based on the C-cube program, it is expected that there will be the same engine on duty that is being used for the C3 Aircross. It is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 108 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 205 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The torque output falls to 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm with the 6-speed manual gearbox.

