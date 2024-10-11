Citroen Basalt scores 4-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test result

The recently launched Citroen Basalt is the latest passenger vehicle to be tested under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) and the Coupe SUV scored four ratings in the crash tests. The Basalt secured 26.19 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 35.90 points out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. The crash tests were conducted in August with the top-spec Turbo Max variant tested.

Citroen Basalt Bharat NCAP Crash Test Result

The Citroen Basalt scored 10.19 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The test showed “good" protection to the driver and front passenger’s head and neck, while the driver had “marginal" protection to the chest and thighs. The front passenger, on the other hand, showed “adequate" protection to the chest and marginal protection to the thighs. What’s more impressive is that the new Citroen Basalt scored 16 out of 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test.

The Citroen Basalt scored an impressive 16 out of 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test

Concerning Child Occupant Protection, the Basalt secured 19.90 points out of 24 in the Dynamic score with the use of child restraint systems for both an 18-month-old child and a three-year-old child.

Citroen Basalt Safety

The coupe SUV comes with six airbags as standard, ESP, Hillhold, ISOFIX, three-point seatbelts for all seats and seatbelt reminders, a rear parking camera with parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Citroen Basalt Engine Specifications

The Citroen Basalt is packed with two engine options. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor develops 80 bhp and 115 Nm, paired with only the 5-speed manual transmission. It powers the lower variants. The higher variants get the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 109 bhp and 190 Nm on the 6-speed manual and 205 Nm on the automatic.

Citroen Basalt Features

The new Citroen Basalt comes equipped with LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound taillights, rear AC vents, adjustable thigh support for the second-row occupants and more on the top variants. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and automatic climate control.

