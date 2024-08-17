Copyright © HT Media Limited
Citroen Basalt prices revealed, deliveries to start from…

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 11:51 AM
  • Citroen Basalt will be sold with two petrol engine options.
Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.

Citroen India earlier announced the starting price of the Basalt as 7.99 lakh ex-showroom. Now, the brand has disclosed the full price list for the Coupe SUV. Citroen Basalt will be offered in three variants - You, Plus and Max. The deliveries of the Basalt will start in the first week of September 2024. As of now, the manufacturer has 85 La Maison Citroen dealerships in India.

VariantsEx-showroom price

1.2 NA YOU

7,99,000

1.2 NA PLUS

9,99,000

1.2 TURBO PLUS

11,49,000

1.2 TURBO AT PLUS

12,79,000

1.2 TURBO MAX

12,28,000

1.2 TURBO AT MAX

13,62,000

Announcing the launch of the new Citroën Basalt, Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “The official launch of the Citroën Basalt is a proud moment for us, as it represents our commitment to delivering vehicles that combine innovation with accessibility. The Basalt’s distinctive SUV Coupé design, coupled with advanced technology and unparalleled comfort, is a direct response to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. The strong initial bookings indicate the market’s readiness for such a product, and we expect this momentum to grow as more customers experience the Basalt. With the Basalt, we aim to redefine SUV ownership experience."

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2024, 11:51 AM IST
