Citroen Basalt prices revealed, deliveries to start from…

Citroen India earlier announced the starting price of the Basalt as ₹7.99 lakh ex-showroom. Now, the brand has disclosed the full price list for the Coupe SUV. Citroen Basalt will be offered in three variants - You, Plus and Max. The deliveries of the Basalt will start in the first week of September 2024. As of now, the manufacturer has 85 La Maison Citroen dealerships in India.

Variants Ex-showroom price 1.2 NA YOU 7,99,000 1.2 NA PLUS 9,99,000 1.2 TURBO PLUS 11,49,000 1.2 TURBO AT PLUS 12,79,000 1.2 TURBO MAX 12,28,000 1.2 TURBO AT MAX 13,62,000

Announcing the launch of the new Citroën Basalt, Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “The official launch of the Citroën Basalt is a proud moment for us, as it represents our commitment to delivering vehicles that combine innovation with accessibility. The Basalt’s distinctive SUV Coupé design, coupled with advanced technology and unparalleled comfort, is a direct response to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. The strong initial bookings indicate the market’s readiness for such a product, and we expect this momentum to grow as more customers experience the Basalt. With the Basalt, we aim to redefine SUV ownership experience."

