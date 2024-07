Citroen has revealed its new upcoming SUV called Basalt. Curvv will be India's most affordable SUV Coupes. It will be competing directly against the Tata Curvv. Both vehicles together are trying to start a new segment called SUV Coupes. Yes, the Indian market has had SUV Coupes but they have been quite expensive as they come from luxury manufacturers. The Basalt and the Curvv will be the most affordable SUV Coupes in India.