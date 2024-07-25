Citroen Basalt fully unveiled ahead of launch, will rival Tata Curvv

Citroen has revealed its new upcoming SUV called Basalt . Curvv will be India's most affordable SUV Coupes. It will be competing directly against the Tata Curvv. Both vehicles together are trying to start a new segment called SUV Coupes. Yes, the Indian market has had SUV Coupes but they have been quite expensive as they come from luxury manufacturers. The Basalt and the Curvv will be the most affordable SUV Coupes in India. Few dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the Basalt.

The roofline stretches all the way back to the trunk lid, there are pronounced fender flares and plastic cladding. The headlamps are carried over from the C3 Aircross but there is now a chunky bumper in the front and at the rear there is a new set of tail lamps along with a faux skid plate. On the sides, there is a new set of alloy wheels.

A look at the side profile of the upcoming Citroen Basalt.

Citroen says that the falling roofline is a nod to a popular global model C4. Pierre Leclercq, Head of Citroen Design, said, “The New Citroën BASALT is a new type of silhouette, complementing C3 and C3 Aircross in India. It brings together the best of two worlds: the robustness and versatility of a SUV, the roominess and efficiency of a Coupé. The proportions of BASALT mix the strength of SUV codes, with its fenders and claddings, while its fastback silhouette brings out the elegance of a Coupé. The falling roofline is also a nod to iconic models, such as the CX (1974) and more recently, the popular C4."

Citroen Basalt: Features

The latest official previews confirm that the Citroen Basalt is set to feature a loaded interior. The array of amenities will include a vibrant digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front and rear armrests complete with cup holders, as well as a phone holder located on the rear armrest. The headrests will offer lateral support, and the vehicle will be equipped with Type-C charging ports, wireless charging capabilities, cruise control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic climate control.

Citroen Basalt: Engine

The Citroen Basalt will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine that has been optimized to deliver 109 bhp and upto 205 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic torque converter.

