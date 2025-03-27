Citroen Basalt Dark Edition to launch soon: Key expectations

Citroen is gearing up for the launch of the Basalt Dark Edition in India, making it the first special edition for the coupe SUV. The French car manufacturer recently shared a teaser of the upcoming special edition of the coupe SUV, hinting at an imminent launch. Interestingly, the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition will join the league of special edition cars launched in recent times by other carmakers like Tata , MG , Mahindra etc.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is expected to be an attempt from the OEM to boost sales of the SUV. Expect it to be based on the top-spec variant of the car. According to the teaser image, the upcoming special edition will come with all-black accents, becoming distinctive from the regular model.

Here is a quick look at the key expectations from the upcoming Citroen Basalt Dark Edition.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Design

Citroen has not revealed any specific details of the upcoming Basalt Dark Edition. The teaser has given only a small glimpse of the special edition SUV. Expect the upcoming model to follow the current trend of other black edition cars. In that case, it would come wearing an all-black theme with black ORVMs. The wheels won't come as completely black, but there would be dual-tone alloy wheels to break the monotony of the dark theme.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Feature

The upcoming Citroen Basalt Dark Edition will come sporting an interior with a similar dark theme. This dark edition is expected to come equipped with black trims all around and there would be black upholstery with contrasting stitching giving the interior a sporty vibe. The equipment list of the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is expected to include a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a rear-view camera, six airbags, and TPMS among others.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Powertrain

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is expected to be based on the top-spec Max Turbo variant of the coupe SUV. In that case, the special edition SUV will come powered by a 1.2-litre, turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 108 bhp peak power and 195 Nm of maximum torque in the manual variant, and 205 Nm torque in the automatic version.

