Citroen Basalt Dark Edition teased ahead of launch. Here's what to expect

The Citroen Basalt is set to get a Dark Edition soon. The company has recently teased the upcoming Basalt Dark Edition on its social media handles. It is expected that the Citroen C3 Aircross and C3 will also get a Dark Edition later in the year.

The Citroen Basalt was launched earlier last year as the third model underpinning the company’s India specificC-Cube platform. The recently released teaser suggests that the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition will get an all black exterior with the chrome bits replaced by dark chrome elements. This means that the chrome slats on the front grille and the Citroen and Basalt badges will get a dark chrome colour theme. Besides this, the dual tone 16 inch alloy wheels are expected to remain the same.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Interior and tech

On the inside, the dark theme will continue. The teaser showcased an all black interior with black upholstery. Other than this, it is expected that the Basalt will retain the same interior layout with black elements. This would mean that the dashboard is expected to feature a single tone black layout, instead of the beige and bronze colour theme. The switches for the AC control are also expected to be finished in dark chrome.

In terms of features, no changes are expected to be made. The Basalt gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic climate control. On the safety front , the coupe SUV comes with six airbags as standard, ESC, a rear parking camera with parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Specs

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is expected to be limited to the top spec variant. This means that the Basalt Dark Edition will get powered by the 1.2-litre three-cylinder, turbo petrol tuned for 109 bhp. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual with 190 Nm of torque, while the torque converter automatic makes 205 Nm. The 1.2 turbo petrol manual returns 19.5 kmpl. The turbo petrol automatic promises 18.7 kmpl.

