Citroen Basalt coupe SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

French auto giant Citroen is all set to launch the Basalt SUV in India tomorrow (August 9). The carmaker will officially announce the price of the model which will rival the upcoming Tata Curvv SUV. The Basalt will be the first mass market model which will be launched with a coupe design. It aims to usher in a new niche segment in which Tata Curvv will join on September 2. Besides the Curvv, the Basalt will also take on other compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos.

Citroen Basalt: Variants and colours

Citroen has not officially revealed how many variants will the Basalt SUV get. However, it is expected to get at least four different variants based on the powertrain and transmission choices available with it. The Basalt SUV will be available in five different single-tone colour options. These include Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue and Garnet Red. Citroen will also offer two dual-tone colour options with the Basalt. These will include a Polar White-Platinum Grey roof combination and a Garnet Red-Perla Nera Black roof.

Citroen Basalt: Exterior design

What makes the Basalt different from other compact SUVs is in its unique design language that is usually seen in the premium and luxury segments. The coupe design is expected to offer a fresh perspective to the otherwise usual shape of an SUV which do not get the sloping roofline. That aside, the Citroen Basalt will be offered with other design elements like LED headlights, LED DRLs at the front, 16-inch alloy wheels and halogen taillights with 3D effect at the rear. The grille at the front resembles the C3 Aircross, the Citroen SUV Basalt is based on.

In terms of size, the Basalt SUV stands 4,352 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and 1,593 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,651 mm, one of the longest in the segment promising ample space inside. The boot space is also generous at 470 litres.

Citroen Basalt: Interior design and features

The cabin of the Basalt SUV is slightly different from the C3 Aircross. There is an updated dashboard that houses a floating 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a seven-inch all-digital driver display which appears to be the same unit sourced from its sibling. The centre console is equipped with a 15W wireless charging pad, multiple ports for additional charging options and automatic climate control. Basalt offers wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and mobile application support/pairing, among others. Citroen is also offering a unique feature on the backseats of the SUV. The height of the under-thigh support can be increased for a more comfortable experience on a long drive.

Citroen Basalt: Engine, mileage

Under the hood, Citroen offers the Basalt SUV with two engine options. There is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated unit as well as a turbocharged engine of the same capacity. The transmission job is handled by either a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit. The variants with naturally aspirated unit will come mated to the five-speed manual while the turbo unit will get the other two choices.

In terms of performance, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol can generate up to 81 bhp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The turbocharged variants will able to offer up to 108 bhp of power and 190 Nm of peak torque. Citroen says the Basalt can offer mileage between 18 kmpl and 19.5 kmpl, depending on the engine and transmission choice opted for.

Citroen Basalt: Price expectations

Pricing will hold key for Citroen Basalt as it aims to take on a more feature-packed Tata Curvv from September. Most of the compact SUV rivals also offer their models from around ₹11 lakh. Expect Citroen to keep price of the Basalt SUV to around ₹10-lakh mark in the initial days after launch with hope to undercut its key rival Tata Curvv.

First Published Date: