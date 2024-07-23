Citroen Basalt coupe SUV bookings begin at select dealerships, launch in August

The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV is all set to be unveiled in production form on August 2, 2024, and select dealerships have commenced accepting bookings in India. Certain Citroen dealerships have begun accepting pre-bookings for a token of ₹25,000-51,000, depending on the outlet, although the delivery timeline is yet to be confirmed. The SUV is expected to be launched around mid-August and will be one of the first ICE coupe SUVs in the mass-market space.

Certain Citroen dealerships have begun accepting pre-bookings for a token of ₹25,000-51,000, depending on the outlet, although the delivery timeline

Citroen Basalt Pre-Bookings

Do note that while you can register your interest for the Basalt coupe SUV on the company’s website, official bookings are yet to begin for the offering. The new Citroen Basalt is arguably the most stylish offering yet by the French carmaker for the Indian market. The coupe SUV will not only be high on style with its receding roofline line but will also go big on features packing more equipment over the C3 Aircross, despite sharing its underpinnings with the latter.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Citroen Basalt 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Citroen Basalt partially revealed with new features ahead of launch.

The Citroen Basalt will be the most stylish offering from the manufacturer in India, while sharing underpinnings with the C3 Aircross

Citroen Basalt Features

The latest official teasers promise the Citroen Basalt to get a decently-specced cabin. The feature list will include a coloured digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front and rear armrests with cupholders and a phone holder on the latter. The headrests will get side support, while there are Type-C charging ports, wireless charging, cruise control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic climate control.

Citroen Basalt Specifications

Power on the Citroen Basalt will come from the 1.2-litre three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine tuned for 109 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come with a 6-speed manual and an automatic torque converter. Citroen is pitching the Basalt as a ‘high on comfort’ vehicle with the ride quality on its cars being a huge talking point. We expect the Basalt to be extremely pliant on Indian roads with sorted driving dynamics to go with the exterior.

Also Read : Citroen Basalt spotted testing undisguised ahead of launch.

The Citroen Basalt will pack more features over the C3 Aircross including automatic climate control, a coloured digital console, wireless charging, an infotainment screen and more

The Citroen Basalt will rival the Tata Curvv, which is set to arrive in both electric on August 7 with the ICE version to follow later in the month. Expect prices to be around ₹11 lakh to ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom) with the SUV positioned at a premium over the C3 Aircross.

First Published Date: