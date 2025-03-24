Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross, eC3 available with up to 1.75 lakh discounts; offer available till…

Citroen is offering significant discounts on its offerings like the Basalt , Aircross , C3 , and eC3 for the remainder of March 2025. The French car manufacturer is offering discounts on the MY2023 models of the C3 , Aircross and eC3. Alongside that, the MY2024 Citroen Basalt is also fetching significant benefits. The benefits are available at a time when the majority of the automakers present in the country have announced a price hike, effective from April 2025.

The Citroen Aircross is available with the highest discounts of up to ₹1.75 lakh off the sticker price. The Citroen Basalt is the model with the second biggest discounts on offer. On the other hand, the Citroen C3 and Citroen eC3 models are available with discounts of up to ₹1 lakh and ₹80,000, respectively.

Citroen aims to boost sales with these offers

Citroen is aiming to phase out its unsold stock of the MY2023 and MY2024 models. With these discounts, the carmaker is also aiming to boost its sales before the new financial year begins in April 2025. Interestingly, besides Citroen, other carmakers are also offering discounts on their unsold stock of MY2024 models in March in an attempt to boost sales numbers. For example, Mahindra announced major discounts ranging up to ₹1.40 lakh for models such as Thar, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO etc., among others.

Citroen may be a late entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market but it has launched some interesting models including an electric car. The most interesting one among them is the Citroen Basalt, which was launched as the country's first mass-market coupe SUV and is fetching benefits of up to ₹1.70 lakh off the sticker price. Most of the variants of Citroen Basalt come powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine available with transmission choices including a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter unit. The engine churns out 108 bhp peak power and 190 Nm of maximum torque. The entry-level You and Plus trims of the Basalt get a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual gearbox that pumps out 80 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque.

The Citroen eC3 is the only electric car from the OEM in India, which is powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack and a single front-mounted motor producing 56 bhp peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The ARAI-claimed range for the Citroen eC3 stands at 320 kilometres on a full charge.

