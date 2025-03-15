Copyright © HT Media Limited
Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross and eC3 gets benefits of up to 1.75 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Mar 2025, 09:47 AM
  • Citroen Basalt got a price hike in the beginning of this year. It is the most affordable coupe SUV in India.
Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.

Citroen India has announced that they are offering benefits on its lineup of cars. The benefits are of up to 1.75 lakh and are available only till 31st March 2025. To get more detailed information of the benefits, interested customers can visit authorized dealerships of Citroen.

Citroen eC3

Citroen is offering benefits of up to 80,000 on MY23 models of the eC3. It is the only electric car that the brand sells in the Indian market. The prices start at 12.76 lakh and goes up to 13.41 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The eC3 is offered in two variants - Feel and Shine. It has a 29.2 kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor that sits on the front axle. It is capable of churning out 56 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 143 Nm.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Citroen eC3
BatteryCapacity Icon29.2 kWh Range Icon320 km
₹ 12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.16 - 10.27 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Citroen C3X
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Citroen Aircross
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine Icon1997 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 39.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Citroen C3

The first car that the brand launched in the Indian market was the C3. It is a hatchback that is available in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine. The top-end Shine variant also gets a Vibe pack. The C3 is priced between 6.16 lakh and 10.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It comes equipped with a naturally aspirated petrol engine or a turbocharged petrol engine. The naturally aspirated engine produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm whereas the turbocharged engine produces 108 bhp and 205 Nm. The base engine gets a 5-speed manual transmission whereas the turbo engine gets a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit. Currently, the C3 is available with benefits of 1 lakh.

Citroen Aircross

Citroen Aircross is being offered with benefits of 1.75 lakh that are available on MY23 stock. The Aircross is priced between 8.49 lakh and 14.55 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The SUV is offered only with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt is the most affordable coupe SUV in the Indian market. It is available with benefits of up to 1.70 lakh. However, these benefits are available only on MY24 stock. It is priced between 8.25 lakh and 14 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2025, 09:47 AM IST
