Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross and eC3 gets benefits of up to 1.75 lakh

Citroen India has announced that they are offering benefits on its lineup of cars. The benefits are of up to ₹1.75 lakh and are available only till 31st March 2025. To get more detailed information of the benefits, interested customers can visit authorized dealerships of Citroen.

Citroen is offering benefits of up to ₹80,000 on MY23 models of the eC3. It is the only electric car that the brand sells in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹12.76 lakh and goes up to ₹13.41 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The eC3 is offered in two variants - Feel and Shine. It has a 29.2 kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor that sits on the front axle. It is capable of churning out 56 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 143 Nm.

Citroen C3

The first car that the brand launched in the Indian market was the C3. It is a hatchback that is available in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine. The top-end Shine variant also gets a Vibe pack. The C3 is priced between ₹6.16 lakh and ₹10.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It comes equipped with a naturally aspirated petrol engine or a turbocharged petrol engine. The naturally aspirated engine produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm whereas the turbocharged engine produces 108 bhp and 205 Nm. The base engine gets a 5-speed manual transmission whereas the turbo engine gets a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit. Currently, the C3 is available with benefits of ₹1 lakh.

Citroen Aircross is being offered with benefits of ₹1.75 lakh that are available on MY23 stock. The Aircross is priced between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹14.55 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The SUV is offered only with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Citroen Basalt is the most affordable coupe SUV in the Indian market. It is available with benefits of up to ₹1.70 lakh. However, these benefits are available only on MY24 stock. It is priced between ₹8.25 lakh and ₹14 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

