Citroen Aircross, Basalt set to get new mid-spec variants soon

Citroen is preparing new variants for the Indian market, with a teaser suggesting updates for its Aircross SUV and Basalt coupe SUV. The company has not revealed the details yet, but the silhouettes indicate that both models could receive new versions positioned around their existing Plus trims.

More features in mid-spec trims

The upcoming variants are expected to add equipment that is currently reserved for the more expensive versions of both vehicles. This could make the mid-range options more attractive to buyers who want additional features without moving to the top-end variants.

Citroen may also introduce minor exterior changes as part of the package. The teaser does not reveal specific details, although the updates could include additional styling elements at the front and rear.

The move comes as manufacturers increasingly add equipment to mid-spec versions in an effort to improve their value proposition. For Citroen, the strategy could help the Aircross and Basalt compete more closely with similarly priced compact SUVs that offer a wider feature list.

Turbo petrol available from Plus variants

The Plus grade occupies an important position in both Citroen models because it is also where the turbocharged petrol engine becomes available.

The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Buyers can also opt for a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in the range.

The powertrain line-up means the Plus variants sit between the entry-level versions and the more expensive trims, potentially making them a key choice for customers balancing performance, equipment and price.

Pricing and positioning

Citroen has not announced prices for the upcoming variants yet. The existing mid-spec versions of the Aircross and Basalt occupy a price band where they overlap with better-equipped versions of smaller, sub-four-metre SUVs.

That positioning gives Citroen's larger vehicles an advantage in cabin space and overall size, although buyers may compare them closely with smaller rivals on features and pricing.

The latest teaser does not confirm a launch date or the exact equipment changes. More details are expected when Citroen officially reveals the new variants.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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