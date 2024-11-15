Chunky Pandey buys new Kia Carnival, becomes first in Bollywood to own one

Bollywood celebrity Chunky Pandey has become the first personality in the industry to own the new Kia Carnival limousine. The former actor was recently seen with the MPV which was launched in India in October at a price of ₹64 lakh (ex-showroom). Pandey, who is also the father of popular Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, was caught alighting from the newly-bought three-row vehicle in Mumbai with his daughter. Pandey bought a white fifth generation Carnival which offers enhanced features over its predecessor.

Chunky Pandey and Ananya Pandey was seen with the new Kia Carnival in a video shared on social media. The family also owns a Range Rover SUV, bought by Ananya Pandey recently. Earlier, former Indian cricketer became one of the first Indians to drive home the new Kia Carnival. Raina added the MPV to his envious collection of cars including the Porsche Boxster, MINI Cooper, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Ford Mustang, Audi Q7 and more.

Kia Carnival 2024: Features that make it more desirable

The 2024 Carnival MPV has been launched with several features that have been added to the new generation model. These include a dual curved display which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It also offers a 12-speaker Bose sound system, an 11-inch Head-up Display (HuD), electrically adjustable and ventilated seats for the first two rows, wireless charging, three-zone climate control, electrically operable sliding doors, dual sunroof and connected car functionality.

Kia Carnival 2024: Same engine, improved drive dynamics

Under the hood, the new Kia Carnival comes with the same 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 190 bhp of power and 441 Nm of peak torque. However, Kia has tweaked the engine and steering wheel for a better drive experience.

Kia Carnival MPV: Safety features

The new Carnival also offers several safety features that have been added over what it offered in its previous avatar. One of the biggest addition has been the ADAS technology. The MPV also offers eight airbags, rear disc brakes, ESC, Hill Assist Control, tyre pressure monitoring system, front, rear and side parking sensors as well as a 360-degree camera.

