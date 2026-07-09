Chery Tiggo V design patent filed in India

Chinese automaker Chery has filed a design patent for its T1TP modular concept in India. The modular T1TP concept, which was later named as the Tiggo V, was originally showcased as a versatile vehicle capable of transforming into multiple body styles, including a dual-cab pickup, camper van and SUV. The newly patented design retains the core architecture of the concept while including rear-side body panels that complete its full-size SUV appearance.

Chery has patented its modular T1TP SUV concept in India with CSH plug-in hybrid technology, while expanding its patent portfolio ahead of its expected market entry through JSW Motors later this year

Chery T1TP: Modular Platform





The T1TP has been developed with an emphasis on modularity, allowing a single platform to cater to a wide range of customer requirements. The Chinese automaker claims the concept is capable of addressing up to 99 per cent of typical family mobility needs through its adaptable body configuration. While the company has not officially disclosed detailed powertrain specifications, it has confirmed that the T1TP will utilise its Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) plug-in hybrid technology.

Chery T1TP: Powertrain Options

Moreover, the SUV is expected to feature the same powertrain as the Tiggo 8, which is a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined power output of 352 bhp and 515 Nm of peak torque. In addition to the T1TP SUV, Chery has filed Indian design patents for several other models, including the Tiggo 8, Jetour T2, Tiggo 8 Leopard, Tiggo 7L, QQ3 EV and the T1TP pickup.

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Chery JSW Upcoming Products in India

Meanwhile, multiple Chery products, such as the Jetour T2, Jaecoo J5 EV, iCAUR V23, and Jaecoo J7 SHS, have also been spotted undergoing real-world testing. The Chinese automaker is expected to enter the Indian market through a partnership with JSW Motors, under which its product portfolio is likely to be introduced.

The JSW Jetour T2 is set to launch later this year, as the SUV continues to be spotted on Indian roads. It is expected to be launched in the last quarter of the calendar year 2026.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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