Chery Tiggo 8 Leopard SUV design patent surfaces in India

Chery has filed another design patent in India, this time for the Tiggo 8 Leopard. The development comes a few months after the brand patented the global-spec Tiggo 8 SUV on our shores. What makes the latest filing notable is that the Tiggo 8 Leopard is currently a China-only model, suggesting that the Chinese auto giant may be evaluating additional variants for launch in international markets, including India.

The front fascia of the Chery Tiggo 8 Leopard features a large multi-slat grille with chrome detailing and sleek LED headlamps.

The Tiggo 8 Leopard measures roughly 4.7 metres in length, putting it in the mid-size segment. The SUV adopts a bold front-end design that carries a multi-slat grille finished with chrome detailing, paired with sleek LED headlamps. Further design highlights include a dual-tone bumper design, roof rails, and alloy wheels that can measure up to 19 inches, depending on the variant.

Chery Tiggo 8 Leopard: Interior and tech

Inside, the Chery Tiggo 8 Leopard comes equipped with a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset.

Inside the cabin, the SUV is equipped with a large 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset, built using a 7 nm architecture. This goes alongside a 10.25-inch digital cluster. Amenities include powered front seats, rear AC vents and an 8-speaker audio system. Further practical features include seatback trays, multiple cabin hooks and rear seating designed to prioritise passenger comfort.

The interior is upholstered in dual-tone leatherette, while ambient lighting is available with 256 colour options. The front seats can recline up to 170 degrees and the steering wheel features both tilt and telescopic adjustment.

The front seats can recline up to 170 degrees, while the interior uses dual-tone leatherette upholstery. Ambient lighting with 256 colour options is also offered. The steering wheel features both tilt and telescopic adjustment.

Chery Tiggo 8 Leopard: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Tiggo 8 Leopard uses a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT. In the China-spec model, this setup produces 197 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, placing it slightly below the standard Tiggo 8 SUV, which delivers 241 bhp and 390 Nm of torque. If the model is eventually launched outside the Chinese market, the powertrain specifications could vary depending on market requirements.

In its home market, the Tiggo 8 Leopard is priced at around RMB 122,900, which converts to approximately ₹16.46 lakh. Should Chery bring the SUV to our shores, it would likely be positioned at a higher price point and could potentially be introduced through the brand’s proposed partnership with JSW Group.

