Chery Lepas L6 Electric SUV design patent filed in India

Chinese automaker Chery , in partnership with JSW , has filed a design patent for its Lepas L6 electric SUV in India. The SUV is set to debut in the UK market in Q4 2026, while there is no news on its launch timeline in India. The Chery Lepas L6 will be sold in India as a JSW product alongside Jetour T2 , Jaecoo J5 and Tiggo 7L, among others.

Chery and JSW patented the Lepas L6 electric SUV in India. It features sharp aerodynamics, a 67-kWh battery, and a 450 km range, with a hybrid version also potentially planned.

Chery Lepas L6 EV: Design

The electric iteration of the Lepas L6 shows significant changes when it comes to the design of the car. The ICE-powered Lepas L6 features a conventional front grille often associated with petrol-powered cars. However, the Lepas L6 EV gets a closed-off front grille, much like other electric cars. Additionally, it gets slim vertical airdams with black spade-shaped inserts, making the car look extremely sharp.

In addition to that, the car gets a slim headlamp setup which resembles a leopard’s eyes, with LED DRLs placed under the headlight setup. The design is extremely aerodynamic, allowing the car to offer better range and performance.

Also Read: Chery Tiggo 7L design patent filed in India

Chery Lepas L6 EV: Battery Pack and Range

The Lepas L6 EV is expected to boast a 67-kWh battery pack, which offers a range of approximately 450 km, much like its UK counterpart. Notably, the UK-spec model can charge from 30 to 80 per cent in approximately 20 minutes.



The Chery Lepas L6 EV will arrive in the C-segment when launched in India, and the L6 is expected to boast connected car technology, Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), tech-friendly cabin and safety, in a package. The UK counterpart is expected to get a five-star global NCAP rating.

Chery Lepas L6 Hybrid: a possibility?

While the Lepas L6 EV is coming to India, it might not be the only powertrain JSW-Chery bring to the Indian markets. The Lepas L6 is also offered with a hybrid powertrain, combining a 1.5L petrol engine with a battery pack and an electric motor, offering a range of a staggering 1,200 km. With the current growth of hybrid vehicles in the Indian market, the launch of the Lepas L6 hybrid does not look unlikely in the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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