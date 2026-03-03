Copyright © HT Media Limited
Chery Jetour T2 i-DM patented in India, points to a possible 2026 launch

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 03 Mar 2026, 13:53 pm
  • Chery’s Jetour T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid SUV has been patented in India, hinting at possible market entry in the premium segment.

Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV SUV patented in India, indicating potential plans for future introduction.
The Chery Jetour T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid SUV has been patented in India, indicating that the model could be under consideration for the Indian market. While a patent filing does not confirm a launch, it is often the first formal step before market entry.

The patent filing suggests that the Jetour T2 i-DM is being evaluated for India. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding its launch timeline, localisation plans, or pricing. The Jetour T2 is a rugged, boxy SUV positioned in the premium segment globally. Taking a look at the design patent images and the details available from the international model, we can get a glimpse of what the SUV could pack.

Rugged, boxy exterior styling

The Jetour T2 features an upright, squared-off design that gives it a strong road presence.

Exterior highlights include:

  • Rectangular headlamps
  • A black grille with stud-like detailing
  • Chunky front and rear bumpers
  • Squared wheel arches
  • Side steps
  • Tailgate-mounted spare wheel with a full cover

At the rear, the SUV gets vertically stacked tail lamps and a flat tailgate, further reinforcing its rugged character.

Also Read : JSW MG Motor India records 9% YoY growth in January 2026

Features and cabin

Inside, the Jetour T2 combines its tough exterior styling with a tech-focused interior layout.

Key features include:

  • 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Voice command functionality
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • 12-speaker audio system
  • Wireless phone charging
  • Type-C USB ports
  • 220V power outlet in the boot
  • Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability

These features position it as a premium offering in the plug-in hybrid SUV segment.

Also Read : JSW Motors teases first EV for India: Chery iCar V23-based SUV confirmed

Plug-in hybrid powertrain

Internationally, the Jetour T2 i-DM comes equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 156 PS and 220 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

The SUV uses a 26.7 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed pure electric range of up to 139 km on a full charge (as per global specifications).

Charging details (global-spec model):

  • 30% to 80% in around 30 minutes using a fast charger
  • Approximately 4 hours for a full charge using a standard charger

Both Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configurations are available internationally.

If introduced, it could emerge as a premium plug-in hybrid SUV option in the Indian market, where PHEVs remain limited in number.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2026, 13:53 pm IST
TAGS: Chery Jetour T2 Chery Jetour T2 JSW Motors
