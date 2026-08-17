Chery iCAUR V23 design patent filed in India ahead of JSW launch

Chery has filed a design patent for the iCAUR V23 in India, adding to the growing list of models from the Chinese automaker that have been patented ahead of their potential introduction in the country. The electric SUV has also been spotted testing on Indian roads several times and is expected to be sold under the JSW Motors brand.

The V23 is part of Chery’s iCAUR range of electric vehicles. JSW Motors has partnered with Chery to bring several of its models to India as part of its independent passenger vehicle business, separate from its existing MG Motor India operations. The Jetour T2, iCAUR V23 and Jaecoo J5 are among the models that have already been linked to JSW’s India plans.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Scorpio N ₹13.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING JSW Jetour T2 ₹15 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹19,700/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING JSW Lepas L6 ₹18 Lakhs - 30 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING JSW Tiggo 7 L ₹15 Lakhs - 30 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹19,700/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra BE 6 ₹18.90 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹24,800/ month Check Eligibility Tata Sierra ₹11.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,100/ month Check Eligibility

The patent filing also gives a closer look at the SUV’s exterior design. The V23 has a boxy shape with an upright front end, round headlamps positioned towards the centre of the fascia and slim turn indicators placed further out. It also gets squared-off wheel arches, chunky lower body cladding and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The design is carried over from the international-spec iCAUR V23.

V23 has been spotted testing across India

The India-bound SUV has been photographed testing on Indian roads since February this year. It was first seen at an ARAI facility, followed by sightings in places including Ujjain. A camouflaged V23 was also spotted again in May, while an undisguised example was photographed in Patna in June. The latter gave a clearer look at the production design, including the off-centre spare wheel and rear glass treatment. The V23 measures around 4.2 metres in length and uses a four-seat cabin. International versions get a 15.4-inch touchscreen, a column-mounted drive selector and dedicated grab handles.

Also Read : Chery Liefeng Shooting Brake concept design patent filed in India

Two powertrains are available globally

Internationally, the iCAUR V23 is offered with two powertrain configurations. The all-wheel-drive version uses dual electric motors producing 208.1 bhp and 292 Nm, along with an 81.76 kWh NMC battery. It has a claimed NEDC range of 430 km and can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 7.5 seconds.

The 2WD version uses a 59.93 kWh LFP battery and produces 134 bhp and 180 Nm. Its claimed NEDC range is 360 km. JSW Motors has not yet confirmed the final India-specification, pricing or launch date for the V23. Current reports suggest it could be positioned below ₹20 lakh when it eventually reaches the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: