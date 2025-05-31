Check out the new Aston Martin DB12 Volante Palm Beach edition serving looks in ‘Frosted Glass Blue’

Aston Martin Palm Beach, in collaboration with the brand’s bespoke division Q by Aston Martin, has revealed a unique version of the DB12 Volante, designed to reflect themes inspired by the Palm Beach region.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante Palm Beach Edition: Exterior

This special edition DB12 Volante features a Frosted Glass Blue exterior, a Q-exclusive paint that uses fine glass flakes in the topcoat to produce a shimmering effect. Due to the complexity of the finish, it can only be applied by hand. The vehicle also includes Club Sport White pinstripes along the front splitter, side sills, and rear bumper and rides on Gloss Jet Black diamond-turned wheels. Exterior details such as aluminium side strakes also reference the palm motif.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante Palm Beach Edition: Interior

Inside, the car adopts a nautical-themed duotone leather interior in Aurora Blue and Ivory, accented with Spicy Red stitching. A recurring palm-leaf motif appears throughout the cabin, including on the seat embroidery, centre armrest, and door sills. The dashboard features Palm Beach’s geographic coordinates, while open-pore Linear Light Olive Ash wood trim was selected to resemble the texture of palm wood. Metal inlays on the seat backs are engraved with the words ‘Palm Beach.’

The interior features light shades along with premium wooden finishing,

Pedro Mota, Regional President of Aston Martin The Americas, said the collaboration highlights the design flexibility offered by the Q by Aston Martin service. “We have created an exceptional sports car that merges performance, artistry and luxury," Mota stated.

Q by Aston Martin specialises in tailor-made commissions, offering clients a wide range of customisation options—from colour schemes to unique interior detailing. The Palm Beach Edition is one example of how local identity and personal preferences can shape the final design.

While the car remains a one-off project, it reflects the growing trend of ultra-personalised vehicles among high-end manufacturers, especially in markets like South Florida, where luxury cars are often seen as extensions of individual style.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante Palm Beach Edition: Engine and performance

The engine inside is the same, AMG-sourced 4-litre V8 unit with a twin-turbo producing 662 bhp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. This power is channelled to the rear axle through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, assisted by an electronic rear differential. It can achieve an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, trailing the coupe by only 0.1 seconds. It gets a top speed of 325 kmph.

