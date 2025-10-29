Century Coupe concept marks new chapter for Toyota’s luxury legacy

For more than half a century, the Toyota Century has been Japan’s quiet symbol of prestige, a car that ferried emperors, prime ministers, and captains of industry in stately silence. Born in 1967, it wasn’t merely Toyota’s flagship; it was Japan’s statement to the world that it too could craft a luxury car defined by restraint, craftsmanship, and culture.

Toyota Motor Corporation’s Chairman, Akio Toyoda describes the Century as more than a car. To him, it’s an embodiment of Japan’s pride, peace, and purpose.

Now, in 2025, that story enters a new chapter. At the Japan Mobility Show, the Century reappeared, not as a sedan, nor as the recently unveiled SUV, but as something altogether more audacious: a coupe. Yet, this isn’t a Toyota. It’s a Century, now a standalone marque that sits above Lexus, aiming squarely at the realm of Rolls-Royce.

This new version represents more than a design evolution; it represents a philosophical transition. The Century has outgrown Toyota's shadow to emerge as its own identity, a "One of One" luxury brand that weaves Japanese craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology.

Also Read : Toyota to add a new brand under its umbrella. Here's why

Century Coupe concept: Design

The coupe design takes over the dual-headlight theme from the SUV but takes on a completely different stance. The fastback shape is lengthened and measured with understated surfacing and creased shoulder lines. At over five metres in length, it commands presence, yet avoids the heavy chrome embellishments typical of ultra-luxury cars.

One of the more dramatic design decisions is that of no rear window, replaced by a single piece of glass that incorporates digital components. This suggests the use of camera-based rear visibility systems, an approach some high-end manufacturers are experimenting with.

Perhaps the most unconventional feature is the asymmetrical door layout, two sliding doors on the passenger side and one large door on the driver’s side. It’s unusual for a luxury coupe and gives the car a concept-like eccentricity reminiscent of Japan’s more experimental design philosophy.

Inside, the cabin takes a minimalist approach. There’s a four-seat layout, divided by a raised central ridge that runs the length of the interior. The steering wheel is replaced by a yoke-style controller, while a small, tablet-like infotainment screen keeps the focus away from tech overload. Materials draw from traditional Japanese craftsmanship, including Nishijin-ori brocade upholstery and subtle metallic detailing that pays homage to Edo-era artistry.

Also Read : 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ unveiled. Will it come to India?

Century Coupe concept: Powertrain possibilities

Toyota has not revealed details about what powers the concept, but the presence of hood vents implies that it is not fully electric. The current Century sedan uses a 5.0-litre V8 hybrid setup, while the SUV combines a 3.5-litre V6 with plug-in hybrid technology. The coupe may adopt a modified version of either, balancing the brand’s preference for refinement over outright performance.

Given the current automotive landscape, a future production version would likely feature some form of electrification, though a pure battery-electric variant remains speculative for now.

The spirit of “To Be Like No Other"

At the launch, Toyota Motor Corporation’s Chairman Akio Toyoda spoke not as an executive, but as a storyteller, one retracing the steps of his forebears. He reminded the audience that the Century was never meant to imitate Western luxury, but to represent the soul of Japan.

Citing Toyota’s first chief engineer, Kenya Nakamura, Toyoda recalled the guiding principle behind the original Century: “To be like no other." Nakamura’s vision was to create a new form of luxury rooted in Japanese craftsmanship, from Edo metal engravings to Nishijin-ori brocade seat fabrics.

For more than half a century, the Toyota Century has been Japan’s quiet symbol of prestige, a car that ferried emperors, prime ministers, and captains of industry in stately silence.

For Toyoda, that ethos still defines the Century. “I believe now more than ever, we need the Century," he said, invoking Japan’s resilience and creativity at a time when the country seeks to rediscover its dynamism. The phoenix emblem, he explained, appears only when the world is at peace, a poetic reminder that the Century carries a message beyond mobility.

Toyoda describes the Century as more than a car. To him, it’s an embodiment of Japan’s pride, peace, and purpose. “Century is not just another brand within Toyota Motor Corporation," he declared. “We want to cultivate it as a brand that brings the spirit of Japan, the pride of Japan, out into the world." With the showcase, Toyota does not just aim at expanding a model line. It’s reviving a philosophy, one that marries heritage with hope.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: