Centre issues order against selling seat belt alarm stopper clips. Details here

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued orders against India's top five e-commerce platforms for selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips. An ANI report says that the authorities have found that such seat belt alarm stopper clips were being blatantly sold on several e-commerce platforms. These clips reportedly compromise the life and safety of consumers by stopping the alarm beep when not wearing seat belts.

The report further states that selling such seatbelt alarm-stopping clips directly violates the Consumer Protection Act 2019. A release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs release said that the five e-commerce platforms against which the order has been issued are Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues and Meesho. The move came after the Ministry of Highways and Transport (MoRTH) highlighted the issue of the blatant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and requested action on errant vendors or online platforms and issuance of an advisory.

The official release by the ministry says that using car seat belt alarm stopper clips can also be a hurdle for consumers seeking claim amounts in the cases of motor insurance policies. "It is imperative to say that using car seat belt alarm stopper clips can also be a hurdle for consumers seeking claim amounts in the cases of motor insurance policies, wherein an insurance company may deny the claim by citing the negligence of the claimant for using such clips. On the other hand, using a seat belt acts as a restraint that allows the airbag to provide proper cushion and not hit the passengers at full force, which also works as a protective shield in case of collisions," the release said.

The report states that taking note of the directions issued by CCPA, compliance reports were submitted by all five e-commerce entities. Based on the initiative of the CCPA, about 13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips have been delisted from the e-commerce platforms, claims the report.

