HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Centre Issues Order Against Selling Seat Belt Alarm Stopper Clips. Details Here

Centre issues order against selling seat belt alarm stopper clips. Details here

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued orders against India's top five e-commerce platforms for selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips. An ANI report says that the authorities have found that such seat belt alarm stopper clips were being blatantly sold on several e-commerce platforms. These clips reportedly compromise the life and safety of consumers by stopping the alarm beep when not wearing seat belts.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2023, 13:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The central government has issued an order against five e-commerce platforms for selling seat belt alarm stopper clips.
The central government has issued an order against five e-commerce platforms for selling seat belt alarm stopper clips.

The report further states that selling such seatbelt alarm-stopping clips directly violates the Consumer Protection Act 2019. A release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs release said that the five e-commerce platforms against which the order has been issued are Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues and Meesho. The move came after the Ministry of Highways and Transport (MoRTH) highlighted the issue of the blatant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and requested action on errant vendors or online platforms and issuance of an advisory.

Also Read : Parliamentary committee to analyse feasibility of variable speed limits on NHs

The official release by the ministry says that using car seat belt alarm stopper clips can also be a hurdle for consumers seeking claim amounts in the cases of motor insurance policies. "It is imperative to say that using car seat belt alarm stopper clips can also be a hurdle for consumers seeking claim amounts in the cases of motor insurance policies, wherein an insurance company may deny the claim by citing the negligence of the claimant for using such clips. On the other hand, using a seat belt acts as a restraint that allows the airbag to provide proper cushion and not hit the passengers at full force, which also works as a protective shield in case of collisions," the release said.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The report states that taking note of the directions issued by CCPA, compliance reports were submitted by all five e-commerce entities. Based on the initiative of the CCPA, about 13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips have been delisted from the e-commerce platforms, claims the report.

First Published Date: 14 May 2023, 13:07 PM IST
TAGS: car safety
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city