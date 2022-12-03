HT Auto
CEAT CrossDrive all-terrain tyre range launched for SUVs in India

Leading tyre maker CEAT launched its new CrossDrive range of all-terrain tyres that have been specifically designed for SUVs. The manufacturer says its new CrossDrive range incorporates the brand’s 3D sipe technology and shoulder design that helps the tyre adapt to all-terrain applications. The new carbon black tread compounds offer better grip as well as improved fuel efficiency, and have been tested at the state-of-the-art NATRAX auto testing track and off-roading track in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 15:55 PM
(L-R) Lakshminarayanan B , CMO and Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT with the CrossDrive tyres
(L-R) Lakshminarayanan B , CMO and Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT with the CrossDrive tyres
(L-R) Lakshminarayanan B , CMO and Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT with the CrossDrive tyres
(L-R) Lakshminarayanan B , CMO and Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT with the CrossDrive tyres

Also Read : CEAT launches tyres for electric two-wheelers

Rohit Sharma, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team joins Arnab Banerjee, COO & Lakshminarayanan B , CMO - CEAT for the CrossDrive launch
Rohit Sharma, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team joins Arnab Banerjee, COO & Lakshminarayanan B , CMO - CEAT for the CrossDrive launch
Rohit Sharma, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team joins Arnab Banerjee, COO & Lakshminarayanan B , CMO - CEAT for the CrossDrive launch
Rohit Sharma, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team joins Arnab Banerjee, COO & Lakshminarayanan B , CMO - CEAT for the CrossDrive launch

Commenting on the launch, Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres, said, “CrossDrive is one of our premium offerings in the all-terrain tyre segment for SUVs. The introduction of new technology and designs for CrossDrive tyres will help our consumers to conquer challenging and diverse terrains with safety, while also improving the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. We have extensively tested CrossDrive for off-roading capabilities and city use and it provides an experience which is the best of both worlds. The launch of CrossDrive is yet another step in our efforts to make mobility safer and smarter every day by enabling enthusiastic SUV owners in India to confidently cross all terrains. ‘Discovering the new you’ is the core promise of CEAT CrossDrive for SUV consumers."

The CEAT CrossDrive range will cater to premium SUVs and the company has already partnered with Mahindra to provide the same on the Thar off-roader. The range is available for both 4x2 and 4x4 SUVs and will be available in a number of sizes. The company will be distributing its new range via the brand’s exclusive outlets as well as standalone stores. Ceat also announced that the brand plans to launch these tyres in the global market soon.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 15:55 PM IST
TAGS: CEAT CEAT CrossDrive tyres all terrain tyres SUV tyres
