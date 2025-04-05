Cars launched in March: From budget hatchbacks and sporty SUVs to luxury roadsters

March 2025 has been an exciting month for automotive enthusiasts in India, with a diverse lineup of new car launches spanning various segments and price points. From rugged hatchbacks and enhanced EVs to premium SUVs and ultra-luxury offerings, manufacturers have rolled out updates and special editions to cater to every kind of buyer.

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly city car, a feature-rich family SUV, or a performance-packed luxury machine, this month's launches offer something for everyone. Here's a comprehensive roundup of the most notable cars introduced in March 2025. Given below is a comprehensive overview of the notable car launches in March 2025:

Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Motors revamped its Tiago lineup with the new 2025 Tiago NRG, designed as the rugged counterpart to the standard Tiago hatchback, appealing to those who prefer an SUV-like aesthetic in a compact size.

The exterior of the Tiago NRG features upgrades such as robust body cladding, revised front and rear bumpers with standout skid plates, roof rails, and a blacked-out tailgate panel sporting NRG badges. These changes distinguish it from the regular Tiago.

Inside, the Tiago NRG now showcases a sporty all-black interior. It maintains a familiar feature set, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, automatic headlights, and electronically adjustable, foldable ORVMs.

Mechanically, it remains unchanged, powered by an 85 bhp, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, available with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. A factory-fitted CNG variant is also offered for cost-conscious buyers. Prices for the Tiago NRG range from ₹7.20 lakh to ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Comet EV

MG Motor India enhanced its smallest electric vehicle, the Comet EV, by adding more features for the 2025 model year. Although the exterior and mechanical aspects remain unchanged, various trims now include improved equipment.

The mid-level Excite variant now features a rear parking camera and electrically foldable ORVMs, enhancing urban driving convenience. The top-tier Exclusive variant adds a more luxurious touch with leatherette seats and a 4-speaker audio system.

The Comet EV retains its 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery paired with a 41 bhp electric motor that produces 110 Nm of torque. MG claims a driving range of up to 230 km on a single charge, making it well-suited for city commutes. For added affordability, MG continues to offer a battery subscription plan, which significantly reduces the vehicle's upfront cost.

Prices for the 2025 Comet EV start at ₹7 lakh and rise to ₹9.81 lakh (ex-showroom), while opting for the battery subscription brings the cost down to ₹5 lakh to ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia

Skoda implemented subtle yet impactful updates to its midsize SUV, the Kushaq, as well as its premium sedan, the Slavia. These revisions aim to enhance the value of the base and mid-tier variants.

While the exterior and cabin design remain unchanged, new features such as connected car technology, alloy wheels, and sunroofs have been introduced in the lower trims. Base Classic models of both vehicles now include wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Under the hood, both the Kushaq and Slavia continue to offer the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines, paired with manual or automatic transmissions depending on the variant.

The 2025 update also sees a price adjustment, with the Kushaq experiencing a price increase of up to ₹69,000, while the Slavia sees a decrease of up to ₹45,000. The ex-showroom prices for the Kushaq start at ₹11 lakh and go up to ₹19.01 lakh, whereas the Slavia starts at ₹10.34 lakh and can reach ₹18.24 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition

Mahindra launched the 2025 version of its popular XUV700 alongside a new special variant, the Ebony Edition. Limited to the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims, this variant targets buyers seeking a more luxurious and unique appearance.

The Ebony Edition features a sleek black theme both inside and out. The interior showcases all-black upholstery and trim, while the exterior includes black alloy wheels, roof rails, and black badging. A new seatbelt reminder for second-row passengers has also been incorporated as part of the safety enhancements.

Mechanically, the Ebony Edition is identical to the standard model, remaining offered only with front-wheel-drive and the existing petrol and diesel engine choices. The starting price for the XUV700 range is ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Ebony Edition is priced from ₹19.64 lakh to ₹24.14 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition

Jeep introduced a new Sandstorm Edition of the Compass SUV, focusing on cosmetic upgrades inspired by desert terrains.

Exterior features include dune-themed graphics on the bonnet, doors, and C-pillars. Inside, it comes with custom beige seat covers, branded carpeting, and cargo mats. Practical enhancements include front and rear dash cams and customizable ambient lighting.

The Sandstorm Edition is available as an optional package with the Sport, Longitude, or Longitude (O) trims, priced at an additional ₹50,000 over the base variant prices, bringing the cost to between ₹19.49 lakh and ₹27.33 lakh (both ex-showroom).

BYD Atto 3

BYD updated its premium electric SUV, the Atto 3, introducing several enhancements for 2025. A notable addition is the ventilated front seats, a valuable feature considering India's weather conditions. The interior now sports a complete all-black theme, replacing the previous dual-tone design.

The Atto 3 continues to offer two battery pack choices—49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh. The 2025 iteration introduces Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology, which BYD claims provides a lifespan of up to 15 years and improved resistance to self-discharge. The pricing for the 2025 BYD Atto 3 ranges from ₹24.99 lakh to ₹33.99 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Kia EV6 facelift

The 2025 Kia EV6 has undergone a mid-cycle facelift designed to enhance both performance and aesthetics. Updates on the exterior include a redesigned front bumper, sharper LED headlights and DRLs, and newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the EV6 features an updated steering wheel design and materials, while the dashboard layout remains consistent with previous models. A larger 84 kWh battery pack replaces the old unit, promising a claimed range of 663 km. The vehicle maintains its dual-motor setup that generates 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. The Kia EV facelift has been introduced in India and is priced at ₹65.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo XC90 facelift

Volvo has launched the updated XC90 in India, showcasing a more sophisticated design and advanced technology. Notable features include a redesigned grille, sleeker LED lighting, and fresh alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV now sports an 11.2-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, and improved storage solutions for enhanced practicality.

Additional premium features encompass a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, four-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 202 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The SUV is available in India for ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom).

Lexus LX 500d

Lexus has introduced the 2025 LX 500d in India, offering two variants—Urban and Overtrail. The Urban variant presents a chrome-dominated exterior for a luxurious ambiance, while the Overtrail trim is tailored for intense off-road adventures, featuring blacked-out elements and front/rear differential locks.

Both versions are powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine generating 305 bhp and 700 Nm paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Overtrail variant is ₹12 lakh more expensive than the Urban version due to its additional off-road capabilities. Prices for both variants are set at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom) and ₹3.12 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

Defender Octa

The Defender Octa has made its debut in India as the most rugged and capable version of the Defender SUV. It boasts mechanical enhancements, including a 6D Dynamic Suspension System, improved wheel articulation, and modified wishbones for superior off-road performance.

Available exclusively in the long-wheelbase Defender 110 configuration, the Octa is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. The Defender Octa is priced at ₹2.59 crore (ex-showroom), while the Octa Edition One is priced at ₹2.79 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, marking the debut of the Maybach treatment for the SL roadster. Only three units are designated for India.

This exclusive edition comes with a dual-tone black-and-white interior, 21-inch forged wheels, and unique Maybach exterior styling features. It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, achieving a 0-100 kmph time of just 4.1 seconds. The Monogram series roadster is priced at ₹4.20 crore (ex-showroom).

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin has officially launched the Vanquish in India, branding it as its flagship grand tourer. The vehicle showcases a striking design highlighted by an oversized grille, sleek LED lights, and elegant body contours. The interior features a luxurious and sporty cockpit with high-end materials, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

Beneath the hood lies a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine generating 823 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 3.3 seconds. The Aston Martin Vanquish comes with a staggering price tag of ₹8.85 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

