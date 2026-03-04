Car looking like a canvas after Holi? Clean it the right way…

Holi is all about colours and carefree fun. But once the celebrations end and the gulal settles, you might notice your car sporting shades you never signed up for. Bright powders and coloured water can cling to the paint, glass and even the cabin. If ignored for too long, some of these synthetic colours may leave marks that are hard to remove.

The good news? A timely and gentle clean-up can restore your car without much effort. Here’s how to do it the right way:

1. Rinse first, always

Before you touch the paint with a cloth, rinse the car thoroughly. This step is crucial. Dry colour powder contains fine particles that can scratch the clear coat if you start wiping straight away. Use a hose or pressure washer to remove as much loose colour and dirt as possible. Think of this as loosening the grip of the stain before you attempt a proper wash. The sooner you do this after Holi, the better.

2. Skip harsh cleaners

Regular household detergents may seem effective, but they can strip protective wax and damage the paint finish. Use a proper car shampoo or a mild shampoo diluted in water. Take a clean microfiber cloth or soft sponge and wipe gently in straight strokes. Avoid circular motions, as they often leave behind visible swirl marks, especially on darker colours. Work panel by panel instead of trying to clean the entire car in one go.

3. For marks that won’t budge

If some colour has already dried and settled into the surface, you’ll need a little extra care. A diluted vinegar solution can help break down stubborn stains. Apply lightly with a soft cloth and wipe gently. Do not use hard brushes or abrasive pads. If a stain still doesn’t go away, it’s better to consult a professional detailer rather than risk damaging the paint.

4. Check inside the cabin

Holi colours rarely stay outside. Vacuum seats and carpets first to remove dry powder. For wet stains, use a mild soap solution and blot the area gently with a clean cloth. Don’t rub aggressively; that can spread the stain further into the fabric.

Wipe the dashboard and door trims with a damp microfiber cloth. If the floor mats are stained, remove them and wash them separately.

5. Clean the glass surfaces

Coloured water can leave a hazy layer on windows and mirrors, affecting visibility. Use a glass cleaner or a simple vinegar-water mix to clean the windshield, side windows and outside mirrors. Clear visibility is especially important before you head back on the road.

6. Don’t ignore tyres and wheel arches

Tyres and the lower body panels usually collect the most grime. Rinse them properly and scrub lightly if needed. A tyre dressing can restore its dark finish once it’s dry.

The key to preventing permanent Holi stains is quick attention and gentle cleaning. Avoid shortcuts, don’t use aggressive chemicals, and never scrub a dry surface. A careful wash within a day of the celebrations is usually enough to keep your car looking the way it should.

