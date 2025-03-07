Can't stop thinking about the new Lexus LX 500d? Here are key highlights that make it special

Lexus has launched the updated LX 500d in India with prices starting at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom). First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, this luxury SUV comes with refreshed styling, improved features and advanced technology. Here are its five key highlights:

1 New variants Lexus has introduced two variants of the LX 500d, catering to both urban and adventure-focused buyers. The first is an LX 500d Urban, which was priced at ₹3 crore. This version is designed for a premium city driving experience with luxury and comfort at its core. The second one is called the LX 500d Overtrail priced at ₹3.12 crore. This new rugged variant is built for off-road enthusiasts and features a stronger suspension setup and better terrain-handling capabilities. Both variants maintain the signature bold and muscular design ensuring an imposing road presence.

2 Diesel engine and suspension The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is the only diesel-powered SUV in Lexus’ lineup, making it a unique choice in the luxury segment. It is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel engine, producing 304 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 700 Nm of torque at 1,600-2,600 rpm. This engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering a smooth yet responsive driving experience. Additionally, the SUV features Four-wheel drive (4WD) with enhanced off-road capabilities, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) for dynamic handling and Active Height Control allowing the SUV to adjust ride height for different terrains. Whether on highways or rough terrain, the LX 500d offers a commanding and refined drive.

3 Safety Safety has been a major focus for Lexus and the LX 500d now comes equipped with Lexus Safety System +3.0. This includes Pre-Collision System (PCS) that detects potential collisions and applies emergency braking. Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) maintains a safe distance from vehicles ahead, Lane Trace Assist (LTA) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) help keep the vehicle centered in your lane, Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) and Safe Exit Assist (SEA) alerts occupants of approaching traffic when opening doors and Automatic High Beam (AHB) adjusts headlights for optimal visibility.

5 Interiors The interior layout remains familiar but Lexus has added new comfort-focused features to enhance the driving experience. The SUV gets a new front-row seat massager with premium leather upholstery that elevates the cabin’s luxurious feel. The front gets a 10-way powered driver’s seat (powered lumbar support and adjustable seat cushion length) and an 8-way powered front passenger’s seat with power lumbar support (or Ottoman). The second row seats get multi-seat auto arrange, one-touch tumble function, powered seat slide, center armrest, cupholders, storage box for small items and climate control switches. Both the front and second row seats get ventilation and heating functions.

