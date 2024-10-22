Can Skoda Kylaq tame sub-compact champions? Here are five promised highlights

Skoda Kylaq is going to be unveiled on November 6 and is expected to launch next year. It is going to be built on the same platform that is underneath the Kushaq and the Slavia, two cars from the Czech manufacturer that scored a five-star safety rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). With this, the Kylaq becomes the second model that is built for the Indian market, and it is going to enter the sub-four-metre segment as a formidable rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza . If you are interested in the upcoming Skoda Kylaq, you should take a look at these five expected highlights:

1 Skoda Kylaq: Exterior design While the upcoming Skoda Kylaq has only been showcased underneath a vibrant green camouflage, there are some details that we can still spot. The car gets LED treatment all around with projector headlamps positioned below slim DRL units. The rear taillights get an inverted L-shaped LED signature and the car gets LED indicators on its ORVMs. The Kylaq will be available with roof rails and Skoda is going to offer both 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheel options.

2 Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain and performance The car is equipped with the tried and tested 1.0 TSI engine, which can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. This engine is capable of producing 114 bhp of power and 178 Nm of torque.

3 Skoda Kylaq: MQB-A0-IN platform In 2021, Skoda introduced the MQB-A0-IN platform, tailored specifically for the Indian market, which proved to be a significant success for the manufacturer. The Kushaq became the inaugural car to be manufactured on this platform, followed by the Slavia in 2022. The German automaker is now poised to debut the Kylaq as the third vehicle on this platform.

5 Skoda Kylaq: Safety features Skoda has stated that the upcoming Kylaq will debut with over 25 active and passive safety features and that these will comprise six airbags, traction control, and a stability control programme. Anti-lock brakes with EBD will also be available and the car will include brake disc wiping, roll-over protection, motor slip regulation, and an electronic differential lock. Multi collision braking and ISOFIX mounts are going to be included as well. The Skoda Kylaq is built on the same platform that has scored a five-star safety rating in the Kushaq and the Slavia. This means that we can expect the sub-four-metre SUV to be at par with its older siblings.

