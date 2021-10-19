This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Can Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV propel itself to place among big league players
Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be a large-size SUV that could pack a massive punch in terms of range as well as drive capabilities.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 compact crossover SUV is already offered in select markets while the Ioniq 6 sedan is gearing up for an official unveil.
Hyundai Ioniq electric vehicles are promising to make an indomitable mark in the world of battery-powered personal mobility options and are the main weapons for the Korean company in the battle for a bigger say. In a world where the bitter battle is often pegged between Tesla and Volkswagen, Hyundai has been making some very formidable moves with its Ioniq 5 and upcoming Ioniq 6 models.
But it is the Ioniq 7 that may have a place of prominence in the times to come.
Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be an electric SUV and reports suggest that the Korean auto giant is already working overtime for a possible unveil in or by 2024. The large SUV will be the biggest EV - in terms of dimensions - in the Hyundai product portfolio and could, therefore, pack in a large battery that may ensure a sizeable range. At present, the Ioniq 5 - a compact crossover SUV - has a range of around 480 kilometres while the much-awaited Ioniq 6 sedan is likely to have a similar per-charge range as well.
As mentioned, this would be a large-sized SUV which could fall right into the preference list of many buyers, especially those in the US. The US market has shown a clear leaning for SUVs and pick-ups, and the possibly imposing footprint of Ioniq 7, coupled with what could be a svelte and sporty design philosophy, may benefit the Ioniq 7.
Being a Hyundai, expect the Ioniq 7 to be packed to the brim with features inside as well as on the exterior body. LED front and tail lights are almost certain while the EV may also feature Level 2 autonomous driving which could help it take on rivals from the Tesla camp. Reports also suggest that the model will be an all-wheel drive which could underline its go-anywhere credentials.
More details about Hyundai Ioniq 7 are expected at the turn of the calendar year and could throw more light on what is in store.