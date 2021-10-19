Can Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV propel itself to place among big league players

Hyundai Ioniq electric vehicles are promising to make an indomitable mark in the world of battery-powered personal mobility options and are the main weapons for the Korean company in the battle for a bigger say. In a world where the bitter battle is often pegged between Tesla and Volkswagen, Hyundai has been making some very formidable moves with its Ioniq 5 and upcoming Ioniq 6 models.

But it is the Ioniq 7 that may have a place of prominence in the times to come.

A Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at a charging point inside Hyundai's new corporate HQ in Gurugram. Hyundai India has, as yet, revealed no plans about possibly bringing this model here.

Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be an electric SUV and reports suggest that the Korean auto giant is already working overtime for a possible unveil in or by 2024. The large SUV will be the biggest EV - in terms of dimensions - in the Hyundai product portfolio and could, therefore, pack in a large battery that may ensure a sizeable range. At present, the Ioniq 5 - a compact crossover SUV - has a range of around 480 kilometres while the much-awaited Ioniq 6 sedan is likely to have a similar per-charge range as well.

(Also read: Hyundai won't sell anything but EVs in Europe from 2035. Here's the full plan)

But why is Ioniq 7 likely to grab max attention?

As mentioned, this would be a large-sized SUV which could fall right into the preference list of many buyers, especially those in the US. The US market has shown a clear leaning for SUVs and pick-ups, and the possibly imposing footprint of Ioniq 7, coupled with what could be a svelte and sporty design philosophy, may benefit the Ioniq 7.

It is widely suspected that Hyundai Ioniq 7 may have dimensions similar to the Kia Telluride (in pic).

Being a Hyundai, expect the Ioniq 7 to be packed to the brim with features inside as well as on the exterior body. LED front and tail lights are almost certain while the EV may also feature Level 2 autonomous driving which could help it take on rivals from the Tesla camp. Reports also suggest that the model will be an all-wheel drive which could underline its go-anywhere credentials.

More details about Hyundai Ioniq 7 are expected at the turn of the calendar year and could throw more light on what is in store.