⁠CAG points out significant lapses in vehicular air pollution in Delhi in latest report

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pointed out significant lapses in vehicular air pollution in Delhi in its latest report. The report was tabled recently in the Delhi Assembly and revealed irregularities in the issuance of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, poor enforcement of pollution laws, and a lack of coordination among agencies, all of which heavily contributed towards the deterioration of air quality in the national capital.

The performance audit report revealed that there were no real-time studies to asses the contribution of various sources including vehicles to air pollution. Furthermore, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) had no data on the number, type, or emission load of vehicles plying in the city.

Only 2.98 lakh vehicles de-registered

The audit report highlighted the shortcomings in the deregistration of overage vehicles. Delhi was supposed to de-register about 47.51 lakh end-of-life vehicles between 2018-19 and 2020-21. However, only 2.98 lakh vehicles or about 6.27 per cent of the total overage vehicles were removed from the roads. The failure to scrap nearly 94 per cent of end-of-life vehicles further contributed to the overall pollution levels.

Furthermore, over 1.08 lakh vehicles were handed PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificates despite exceeding the permissible limits for carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrocarbons (HC). The certification process has also come under scrutiny after multiple vehicles received PUC certificates within just seconds of each other.

Urgent need for stricter monitoring and enforcement

The audit report reveals that between 2015 and 2020, nearly 4,000 diesel vehicles failed to meet the pollution norms but continued to operate legally due to lenient certification practices. The report emphasised an urgent need for stricter monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

The CAG report observed that only 12 per cent of vehicle fitness tests were conducted at automated fitness centres. Over 90 per cent of the fitness tests were conducted at the Burari centre in Delhi and through visual inspections.

About 347 vehicles were impounded for pollution violations by March 2021, but none of the vehicles were scrapped with facilities remaining inadequate. The existing impound pits can hold only 4,000 vehicles, with only a fraction of the 41 lakh vehicles awaiting scrapping. Lastly, the audit report pointed out the shortage of staff and PUC testing equipment to conduct on-the-spot checks.

