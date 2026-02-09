Cadillac Formula 1 livery revealed ahead of 2026 season

Cadillac has revealed the livery of its first-ever Formula 1 car as it prepares to enter the championship in 2026. The unveiling marks a key milestone for the American manufacturer, which will join the grid as Formula 1’s 11th team under the sport’s next set of technical regulations.

Super Bowl reveal and first public showcase

The livery was unveiled through a television advertisement aired during Super Bowl LX in the United States, giving Cadillac its first major moment on the global Formula 1 stage. Shortly after the broadcast, a full-scale replica of the car was displayed in Times Square, allowing fans an early look at the team’s colours ahead of its on-track debut.

Cadillac’s Ferrari-powered challenger, whose official name has yet to be confirmed, features a distinctive black-and-white split design. One side of the car is finished in black, the other in white, with a gradient effect running through the bodywork. The asymmetrical layout is intended to create a sense of motion even when the car is stationary, while subtly referencing Cadillac’s chevron emblem.

Design philosophy and branding

The livery uses minimal sponsorship branding at this stage. TWG, the team’s owner, appears on the sidepods, while Swedish software firm IFS features on the rear wing endplates. Jim Beam branding is visible on the bargeboards, alongside Claro, a long-time sponsor linked with Sergio Perez. Telcel logos sit near the cockpit, with Tommy Hilfiger branding on the nose.

Rear wing and bodywork detail of Cadillac’s 2026 Formula 1 car, showing minimal sponsor branding and the team’s distinctive dual-tone livery.

Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings, said, “This livery represents far more than a paint scheme; it represents who we are and what we bring to Formula 1.’’

General Motors president Mark Reuss added, “Unveiling our official race livery is a huge milestone in a journey that started years ago — earning our place on the grid, assembling a world-class team, and developing a race car worthy of Formula 1."

Team structure and driver line-up

The Cadillac Formula 1 team has been established by TWG Motorsports in partnership with General Motors, with operational bases in Indianapolis, Charlotte and Silverstone. Graeme Lowdon will serve as team principal.

On track, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will lead the team as its race drivers, bringing a combined total of over 500 Formula 1 starts. Zhou Guanyu has been named reserve driver, while Colton Herta will take on test duties.

Attention now turns to the Bahrain pre-season test, where Cadillac is expected to run its car in full colours publicly for the first time ahead of its 2026 debut season.

