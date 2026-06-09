BYD to launch Seal U SUV with DM-i PHEV technology in India this year

BYD India has announced that the Seal U will become the first vehicle in its Indian portfolio to feature the company's DM-i plug-in hybrid technology. This will mark a significant expansion beyond its current electric vehicle-only lineup in the country. This is the same car that was spied earlier this month as the Sealion 6. The Seal U DM-i is also known as the Sealion 6 DM-i in select international markets.

The announcement came as BYD formally unveiled its DM-i technology for the Indian market in Delhi. The carmaker's entry into the hybrid segment is important as vehicles in this category combine electric driving capability with the flexibility of a petrol engine for longer journeys. The combined powertrain is also helpful in achieving better fuel efficiency, crucial for the currently soaring fuel prices.

What the BYD Seal U DM-i offers globally

The Seal U sold globally provides a clear indication of what Indian buyers can expect when the SUV arrives. Positioned as a family-oriented D-segment SUV, it measures between 4,775 mm and 4,810 mm in length, 1,890 mm to 1,920 mm in width and 1,670 mm in height. Depending on the version, the wheelbase ranges from 2,765 mm to 2,820 mm. Those dimensions make it noticeably larger than many midsize SUVs currently on sale in India, while its long wheelbase is expected to translate into generous cabin space.

The Seal U features BYD's Ocean-inspired design language, highlighted by distinctive LED lighting signatures and 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels.

The Seal U adopts BYD's Ocean design language, sharing several styling cues with the Seal electric sedan. At the front, double U-shaped LED headlamps feature staggered lighting elements, while the rear is distinguished by a full-width taillight with a waterdrop-inspired lighting signature.

The SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and is available globally in six exterior colours and two interior themes. A panoramic glass roof further enhances the sense of space inside the cabin.

Hybrid powertrain and range

Internationally, the Seal U DM-i uses BYD's Super Hybrid system, combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with one or more electric motors. Front-wheel-drive variants develop around 215 bhp, while all-wheel-drive versions equipped with a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine and dual motors produce up to 320 bhp.

Power is supplied by BYD's Blade Battery technology, using LFP chemistry. Battery capacities range from 18.3 kWh to 26.6 kWh depending on the variant.

Also Read : BYD showcases DM-i plug-in hybrid technology for India with 1200 km range

The SUV can travel between 70 km and over 120 km on electric power alone, while a fully charged battery and full fuel tank deliver a combined driving range of up to 1,080 km. BYD quotes fuel efficiency of around 6.4 litres per 100 km, equivalent to more than 20 km/l in hybrid operation.

Performance figures are also notable. Global front-wheel-drive variants complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in approximately 8.5-8.9 seconds, while the more powerful AWD version can achieve the same in 5.9 seconds.

Technology and practicality

Inside, the Seal U focuses heavily on technology and everyday usability. The centrepiece is BYD's rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen, complemented by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, intelligent voice control and over-the-air software updates are all included.

A 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, panoramic roof and premium cabin layout highlight the technology-focused interior of the BYD Seal U DM-i.

The SUV also supports NFC keyless entry, allowing access through a card or compatible smartphone, while remote climate control enables the cabin to be pre-cooled or pre-heated before a journey.

Other notable features include Level 2 ADAS, a premium Infinity audio system, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, which allows the vehicle's battery to power external electrical devices.

Practicality is another strong point. The five-seat SUV offers a 425-litre boot, expanding to 1,440 litres with the rear seats folded.

Five-star safety rating

Safety is expected to be a key selling point for the Seal U. The global model earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating in 2023, scoring 90 per cent for adult occupant protection and 86 per cent for child occupant protection.

The assessment awarded maximum points in side barrier and side pole impact tests, while the SUV also achieved full marks for child seat installation. In addition, it comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety systems, including multiple driver-assistance technologies under its Level 2 ADAS package.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 6 Plug-In Hybrid SUV spotted testing in India

Speaking at the DM-i unveil, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business at BYD India, said, “The introduction of DM-i technology marks a pivotal step in our commitment to making sustainable mobility more versatile and accessible for Indian consumers. By enabling electric-first driving for daily use while seamlessly supporting long-distance travel, DM-i addresses some of the most pressing barriers to the adoption of sustainable motoring in India. With this innovation, we are bringing a new technology to Indian consumers, and also shaping a smarter, more flexible pathway towards sustainable transportation."

Further details, including powertrain specifications, battery capacity, pricing and launch timelines for the Indian-market Seal U, are expected closer to its market introduction.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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