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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Byd Showcases Dm I Plug In Hybrid Technology For India With 1200 Km Range

BYD showcases DM-i plug-in hybrid technology for India with 1200 km range

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2026, 14:47 pm
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  • BYD says the technology is designed to deliver a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of under 5.5 seconds. The company also claims fuel consumption of 4.8 litres per 100 km under the NEDC test cycle.

BYD DMi PHEV platform
BYD's first PHEV will launch in India this year
BYD DMi PHEV platform
BYD's first PHEV will launch in India this year
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BYD has showcased its DM-i plug-in hybrid technology for the Indian market, while also confirming that its first plug-in hybrid model for the country will be the Seal U SUV. The SUV is scheduled to be launched in India later this year, marking BYD's entry into the plug-in hybrid segment. At present, BYD's India lineup consists entirely of battery electric vehicles, including the Sealion 7, Seal, eMax 7 and Atto 3.

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How does BYD's DM-i PHEV tech works?

The company's DM-i, short for Dual Mode-Intelligent, is an in-house developed plug-in hybrid system that adopts an electric-first approach. Unlike conventional hybrid systems that primarily rely on the petrol engine with electric assistance, the DM-i system prioritises electric propulsion for most driving conditions, with the petrol engine stepping in when required.

The system uses a 1.5-litre Xiaoyun petrol engine with a claimed thermal efficiency of 43.04 per cent. Depending on driving conditions and battery charge levels, the powertrain can operate in multiple modes. In EV mode, the vehicle is driven entirely by electricity. In HEV Series mode, the petrol engine acts as a generator to recharge the battery while the electric motor continues to drive the wheels. Under higher power demands, the system switches to HEV Parallel mode, where the petrol engine directly contributes to driving the wheels alongside the electric motor.

BYD says the technology is designed to deliver a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of under 5.5 seconds. The company also claims fuel consumption of 4.8 litres per 100 km under the NEDC test cycle. The automaker states that vehicles equipped with the DM-i system can deliver a combined driving range of up to 1,200 km on a full tank of fuel and a fully charged battery.

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First Published Date: 09 Jun 2026, 14:47 pm IST

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