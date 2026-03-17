BYD Sealion 7 First Anniversary Edition bookings commenced at 70,000

BYD India has launched the ‘First Anniversary Edition’ of the Sealion 7 , celebrating one year of the brand’s flagship electric performance SUV in the Indian market. Bookings are underway, and customers can book one at a token amount of ₹70,000 at BYD dealerships across the country.

BYD Sealion 7: Pricing

Variant Battery Price (Ex-showroom) SEALION 7 Premium 82.56 kWh ₹ 49.40 lakh SEALION 7 Performance 82.56 kWh ₹ 54.90 lakh

Anniversary offer for early buyers

As part of the anniversary programme, the first 1,100 customers will receive additional ownership benefits. These include a complimentary 11 kW home charger with installation and two years of free service and maintenance.

The special package also extends the warranty on the low-voltage battery, which uses Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) technology, to 8 years or 1,50,000 km, compared to the standard 6-year/1,50,000 km coverage. The high-voltage battery continues with a standard 8-year/1,60,000 km warranty. These benefits apply to bookings made until 30 April 2026.

What else has changed?

The anniversary edition also introduces a Tahiti Blue interior colour theme, adding a distinctive touch to the cabin while retaining the SUV’s ocean-inspired design philosophy.

The anniversary edition introduces a new Tahiti Blue interior theme.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said: “The BYD Sealion 7 represents the next generation of performance electric SUVs, combining advanced technology, distinctive design, and everyday practicality. The First Anniversary Edition celebrates this journey while bringing additional value to our customers. With exclusive benefits for the first 1100 customers only and enhanced ownership advantages such as the 8-year Low Voltage Battery warranty, we aim to make premium electric mobility even more compelling for Indian consumers."

Also Read : BYD weighs Formula One and endurance racing entry as brand expands globally

BYD Sealion 7: Technical specifications

The BYD Sealion 7 uses an 82.56 kWh Blade Battery and is offered in Premium and Performance variants.

Performance variant: 0–100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and range 542 km (NEDC)

Premium variant: 0–100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and range 567 km (NEDC)

The SUV also features Intelligence Torque Adaptation Control (iTAC) and Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology, which integrates the battery pack into the vehicle structure to improve rigidity and efficiency.

BYD Sealion 7: Interior and features

Designed by Wolfgang Egger, the SUV follows the brand’s “Ocean X" styling theme. Key interior highlights include:

15.6-inch rotating touchscreen

Quilted Nappa leather seats

128-colour ambient lighting

Panoramic glass roof with electric sunshade

12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

Heated and ventilated seats

50 W wireless charging

Vehicle-to-Load (VTOL) capability

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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