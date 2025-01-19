HT Auto
BYD Sealion 6 showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Can it be the brand's first PHEV in India?

BYD Sealion 6 showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Can it be the brand's first PHEV in India?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM
BYD Sealion 6
Chinese EV giant BYD has showcased the Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric motor and the engine combine to offer a staggering 1.092 km of range.

BYD India showcased a range of products at the Auto Expo 2025 such as the Yangwang U8, alongside unveiling the BYD Sealion 7, which has been open for booking. Interestingly, the company also showcased the BYD Sealion 6, which could be the first plug-in hybrid model from the vehicle maker in India. BYD India stated that it is studying the hybrid cases in India.

The BYD Sealion 6 PHEV is sold in countries such as Australia, with a 1.5-liter petrol engine combined with an 18.3 kWh battery. Both of these power sources allow the hybrid SUV to go up to 1,092 km on a full charge and a full refill of its 60-liter fuel tank.

Internationally, there are two variants. The base model is know as Sealion 6 Dynamic, which produces 197 hp when given power from the front-axle motor and a 98 hp natural aspirated 1.5-liter petrol engine for a combined output of 218 bhp and 300 Nm.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 makes India debut, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025

While the Premium variant comes with an additional 163 bhp rear motor with a turbocharged 1.5-liter petrol engine producing 131 hp which results in a total of 324 hp and 550 Nm. The Dynamic variant is claimed to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds while the Premium completes this in a claimed 5.9 seconds. Both these variants provide an electric-only range of 81 km and 92 km.

BYD Sealion 6: Design and dimensions

Sealion 6 measures 4,775 mm long and 1,890 mm broad, with a height of 1,670 mm and a wheelbase of 2,765 mm. Boot capacity ranges from 425 liters to 1,440 liters depending on the configuration of its seats. The SUV range between 1,940 kg and 2,100 kg depending on the variant, fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels which are donned with 235/50 R19 tires. While having similar design aesthetics with the Sealion 7, the Sealion 6 presents a more ubiquitous grille.

Also watch: BYD Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid | Nearly 1,100-km range | May be considered for India | Auto Expo 2025

BYD Sealion 6: Cabin and features

Inside, the SUV features dual-tone interior in tan and black or off-white and black with silver trim on the dashboard and center console. The equipment includes a three-spoke steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, 15.6-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen, and 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster.

Safety features include seven airbags, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), 360-degree cameras, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. More features are a 10-speaker Infinity audio system, powered front seats, a panorama sunroof and dual-zone climate control, allowing for prime comfort while driving.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST

