BYD Sealion 6 Plug-In Hybrid SUV spotted testing in India

BYD could soon add a new type of vehicle to its India portfolio. An uncamouflaged Sealion 6 has been spotted testing locally. This is a sign that the company may be evaluating a plug-in hybrid SUV launch for the market. The move would mark a major shift for BYD India, which currently sells only fully electric models. However, this is not the first time the model has been spied testing on Indian tarmac. There have been reports of the car being spotted in the past year without an official launch date yet.

The Sealion 6 is expected to enter a space that is beginning to attract more attention from manufacturers exploring alternatives to conventional petrol and diesel SUVs. It could also emerge as a competitor to the upcoming Jetour T2-based plug-in hybrid SUV planned by JSW Motors.

BYD had earlier displayed the Sealion 6 at the 2025 Auto Expo, suggesting the company was already studying customer response before making a final decision on an India launch.

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BYD Sealion 6: Powertrain and range

Internationally, the Sealion 6 is sold with multiple hybrid powertrain configurations built around a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Buyers in markets such as Australia can choose between naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions.

The entry-level setup develops 218 bhp and sends power to the front wheels. Higher variants use a turbo-petrol hybrid system producing either 324 bhp or 344 bhp, with all-wheel drive offered as standard. Battery pack choices include 18.3kWh and 26.6kWh units.

BYD claims the SUV can deliver a combined driving range of up to 1,092km.

BYD Sealion 6: Comfort and technology

Inside, the Sealion 6 features a dual-tone cabin layout with contrasting upholstery options and metallic trim elements across the dashboard. The dashboard design is centred around a large 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, paired with a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

The equipment list also includes powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system.

Safety features include seven airbags, ADAS, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors at both ends and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Also Read : BYD may acquire EV plants in Europe amid waning China demand

BYD Sealion 6: Exterior styling and dimensions

Unlike the more coupe-like Sealion 7 sold in India, the Sealion 6 adopts a traditional upright SUV profile. It gets connected LED tail-lamps, prominent body cladding, standard pull-type door handles and a large rear spoiler.

The SUV measures 4,775mm long, 1,890mm wide and 1,670mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,765mm.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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