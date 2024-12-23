BYD likely to showcase global models like Seagull, Dolphin EVs at Auto Expo 2025

BYD has announced that it will be taking part in the upcoming Auto Expo 2025 within the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The manufacturer confirmed that it will be showcasing models that are available in BYD's portfolio internationally. However, there is no confirmation as to which models will be up for display.

The BYD Seagull and the Dolphin models have gained traction in the international markets and it is likely that the EV manufacturer will showcase them at the upcoming show. The BYD pavilion will be displayed inside Hall 6 of the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 17th to 22nd January 2025. It will also consist of some of the models which are already on sale in the country. The manufacturer currently offers three models in the country including the BYD eMax7, the BYD Seal and the BYD Atto 3.

The head of the Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, Rajeev Chauhan, also highlighted the importance of such shows to accelerate EV adoption in a statement. He said, “We believe that events like The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 are key to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India. This event brings together key players in the automotive industry, and BYD is proud to be a part of this important event."

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Other manufacturers

Apart from BYD, the confirmed list of participants from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has also been published. This list revealed the names of major carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota Motor, Hyundai Motor, Kia, JSW MG Motor, Skoda and Volkswagen.

There are also multiple luxury carmakers taking part in the show, including German auto giants like Mercedes, BMW and Porsche. Other than BYD, VinFast, a Vietnam-based EV maker, will also make its debut in India. VinFast is a key player amongst foreign carmakers who specialise in electric vehicles.

Some of the most anticipated cars that will make a debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo next year are Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Sierra.

