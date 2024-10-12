BYD eMax 7 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which MPV is fit for your garage?

The BYD eMax 7, a successor to the e6 is an all-electric MPV. While it doesn't have any competition in the electric vehicle category being the only electric MPV in the country it does compete with MPVs in the hybrid category such as the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. The Invicto is essentially just a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross .

BYD's eMax 7 is a unique all-electric MPV offering a range of up to 530 km, while the Suzuki Invicto, a hybrid, excels in long-distance travel with a

Let us compare both MPVs on the basis of their spec-sheets to determine which is the better pick on the basis of what they offer on-paper.

BYD eMax 7 vs Suzuki Invicto: Powertrain and performance

The eMax 7 comes with an electric powertrain making 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The MPV offers a single-charge range of 420 km and 530 km depending on which battery pack you choose from its 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh battery offerings. The actual range also changes depending on road and driving conditions.

The Invicto, on the other hand, features a hybrid 2.0-liter petrol engine. The two put out a combined power of 183 bhp and the torque numbers for the engine stand at 188 Nm and for the electric motor makes 206 Nm. It may not be quicker than the BYD in terms of performance and running cost but the Invicto gets the benefit of going longer distances without having to wait for the battery to finish charging.

BYD eMax 7 vs Suzuki Invicto: Range and efficiency

The BYD MPV gets a long range for an EV, its claimed range stands at a healthy 530 km mark. It also gets a fast charging capability allowing the battery to go from a 10 per cent state of charge to an 80 per cent state of charge in a claimed time of 37 minutes.

With its hybrid system, the Invicto offers 23.4 km/l of claimed fuel economy. The fuel tank of the Invicto has a 52-litre capacity, extending its range over long trips without the need for any charging provisions.

BYD eMax 7 vs Suzuki Invicto: Features

The all-electric MPV offers a spacious interior with seating for upto 7 people. Thanks to the lack of a transmission tunnel there is more room for passengers. Features of the BYD include a 12.8-inch digital infotainment display that can rotate to be used in vertical or horizontal modes, vehicle-to-load technology (V2L), ADAS and ventilated seats for comfort.

The Invicto doesn't fall far behind, it gets seating for up to 8 passengers and comes with ample space inside as well. While not as tech-focused as the eMax 7, the Invicto offers a smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control and essential safety features like ABS and airbags. However, the lack of an ADAS system at this pricing is felt prominently.

BYD eMax 7 vs Suzuki Invicto: Price

The prices of the BYD eMax 7 range from ₹26.90 lakh going all the way up to ₹29.90 lakh. However, the eMax 7’s acquisition cost is also balanced by the savings it gives you in the longer term through lower running and maintenance costs.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is similarly priced starting at ₹25.21 lakh and going up to ₹28.92 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a more budget-friendly option for families looking for a hybrid with good fuel efficiency and practicality.

