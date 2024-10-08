BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV launched in India at 26.90 lakh. Check details

The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD has launched its fourth product in the Indian market, the eMAX 7. The new MPV is offered in two trim levels - Premium and Superior. Both the variants get the option for six seater or seven seater layout.

The BYD eMAX 7 is a successor of the BYD e6 electric MPV. The new model with its enhanced design, features and mechanical specifications, is priced at

Essentially a successor to the BYD e6, the BYD eMAX 7 has been priced at ₹26.90 lakh, ex-showroom, for the base Premium six seater version, while the seven seater version is priced at ₹27.50 lakh. Meanwhile, the Superior trim level starts at ₹29.30 lakh for the six seater version and goes up to ₹29.90 lakh for the seven seater option. Despite the drop in strating price as compared to the outgoing model, the new electric MPV boasts of enhanced design, feature and mechanical upgrades over the outgoing model.

Also Read : BYD Atto 3 in wishlist? You should know this

The company stated that the "e" stands for its fully electric powertrain. "MAX" suggests enhancements in performance, range, and features when compared to the earlier BYD e6, signaling a more advanced driving experience. The "7" denotes the next generation in BYD's electric MPV series, marking an evolution from the outgoing e6 model.

BYD eMAX 7: Exterior

The new electric MPV marks a departure from the e6 with a more refined and angular design. Incorporating the dragon face design language, the BYD eMAX 7 features sharper lines, a revised front end with sleek LED headlights connected by a single chrome strip, and updated angular air ducts in the bumper. Additionally, it comes with redesigned 18 inch alloy wheels and connected LED tail lights.

BYD eMAX 7: Specs

The BYD eMAX 7 is offered with two battery pack options. The entry level BYD eMAX 7 Premium comes with a55.4kWh battery pack This variant produces 161 bhp and 310 Nm of torque with a claimed range of 420 kms.

Meanwhile the BYD eMAX 7 Superior trim level gets a 71.8 kWh battery pack. The version generates 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque and features a claimed range of 530 kms on a single charge.

Also watch: BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?

BYD eMAX 7: Features

Apart from the design and mechanical enhancements, the BYD eMAX 7 also boasts of enhanced features as compared to the outgoing BYD e6. The new MPV boasts several upgrades, including a more modern dashboard and a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with a rotating feature. However the instrument cluster is still an analogue unit. Designed as a three-row MPV, the eMAX 7 gets an option for both six-seat configurations with captain seats in the second row and a seven-seats.

The interior combines traditional and modern elements, with an analogue instrument cluster complemented by new features such as dual wireless phone chargers, a new gear selector, reworked centre console controls, and a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel. Additional features likely to be offered include a panoramic glass roof, roof-mounted AC vents, ventilated front seats and, NFC key card a powered tailgate. It further gets vehicle to load (V2L) capability which allows the electric MPV to act as a power source for external electronic devices.

In terms of safety, the eMAX 7 is expected to come with a suite of advanced features like six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ventilated leatherette seats and three-point seatbelts. The BYD eMAX 7 further gets ADAS capabilities, however the company has not stated the ADAS level for the MPV.

BYD eMAX 7: Rivals

While the BYD eMAX 7 does not have a direct rival in the Indian market, it becomes an alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. The hybrid version of the Innova Hycross starts at ₹25.97 lakh, ex-showroom and tops out at ₹30.98 lakh for the top end ZX(O) variant. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto starts at ₹25.30 lakh and tops out at ₹29 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: