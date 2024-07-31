Buy Mahindra Thar or wait for Thar Roxx five-door version? Here's a quick check

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUV models in the country at present. While first launched in 2010, Thar tasted enormous success only with the second-generation model that was launched in 2020, complete with a design overall and addition of several new features. But a big chunk of the spotlight is now being reserved for Mahindra Thar Roxx, the five-door version of the Mahindra model.

Mahindra Thar Roxx is essentially Thar on steroids, at least in terms of its exterior proportions. Expected to be longer in length and wheelbase, the Thar Roxx packs in dedicated doors for the rear-seat passengers. This is more than likely to allow the model to cater to a wider set of audience who may have otherwise steered clear owing to difficult in accessing the backseats. It is also likely that the cargo area of Thar Roxx will be slightly larger than what Thar SUV offers at present.

But beyond just dimensions and dedicated doors for the backseats, Thar Roxx is also promising a slightly tweaked design element on the outside. Thar Roxx will sport C-shaped LED DRLs, C-shaped LED tail lights, an updated grille and a refreshed alloy design to give it a slightly more unique appeal. Whether these design elements on the Thar Roxx connected with potential buyers over Thar, or not, would depend on individual perspectives. But the more premium Thar is also offering other differentiating factors.

The updated grille and headlight units on Thar Roxx are clearly visible in the latest teaser video released by Mahindra.

What are the feature additions on Mahindra Thar Roxx?

While details are still sketchy, teaser images of Mahindra Thar Roxx have already revealed that the model will get a panoramic sunroof. A dual-screen setup is also expected with a massive 10.25-inch infotainment unit taking centerstage on the dashboard. The unit will be powered by the AdrenoX system. Another expected feature highlight on Thar Roxx would be a 360-degree camera, helping the vehicle move not just within city limits but beyond as well. And Level 2 ADAS or advanced driver-assistance system has already been confirmed on Mahindra Thar Roxx.

What are the engine options on Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Do not expect engine choices on the incoming model to change. Much like Thar, Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to come with a 1.5-litre diesel motor, a 2.2-litre diesel unit and a two-litre petrol engine. But what is likely to change on the Thar Roxx is the state of tune which means that the more premium version of the model could offer more power and torque. At present, Thar 1.5-litre diesel unit offers power of 117 bhp and torque of 300 Nm. Thar 2.2-litre diesel motor offers 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Thar two-litre petrol motor offers 150 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.

When is Mahindra Thar Roxx launching?

Mahindra Thar Roxx is set for an official unveil on August 15. It is likely that the prices too would be announced on the same date. The Thar Roxx has been on test runs for a long time and in the past several months, a host of spy shots of the SUV have surfaced. Mahindra too has begun releasing teaser videos focusing on building the excitement around Thar Roxx.

What is the price of Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Mahindra Thar Roxx will be positioned above Thar RWD and Thar 4x4. This means that Thar Roxx - depending on the variant - could be priced anywhere between ₹12 lakhs and ₹20 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Thar is a ferociously capable vehicle and has a solid road presence. The RWD version has tasted massive success too and this may be because of its more attractive price point. As such, Thar will continue to make sense for a lot of people who have small families and/or are on a budget. But Thar Roxx will appeal to those who won't mind spending a bit extra for an SUV that promises more space, more convenience and more features.

