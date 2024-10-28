Buy existing Maruti Dzire or wait for the latest model? Here's a quick check

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been the trusty workhorse for the country's largest carmaker over the past several years. Despite the advent of newer, potentially more capable, and definitely more handsome breeds of vehicles at near similar price points, the Dzire sub-compact sedan has continued to fare relatively well. But while demand for sedan vehicles continues to fall, the Dzire is now all set for its first major update in as long as eight years. Should you wait?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be launched in the Indian car market on November 11. It promises significant styling updates on the outside, an updated cabin and a feature list that is at par with other - and newer - Maruti Suzuki models. Makes sense then to wait, right? Hold on.

What is the price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

Sold through the Arena retail chain, Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices start at ₹6.50 lakh and goes up to ₹9.40 lakh (ex-showroom). But at present, there are plenty of offers on the model as well. Available in four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, as well as with the option of factory-fitted CNG, the Dzire carries a cash discount of around ₹10,000 with an additional exchange bonus of ₹15,000.

There are also offers and schemes at a dealership level. As the launch date of the new Dzire approaches, dealerships will look to clear existing inventories and as such, perhaps pile on more as part of the selling package.

Dzire vs Dzire: Which one to choose?

A look at a couple of spyshots of the incoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Anurag Choudhary)

While the newer Dzire will obviously make more sense as it will have the novelty factor coupled with more features and perhaps a more plush cabin. But for someone on a budget, this may also be the best time to buy the existing model at the best price possible.

While the 2024 Dzire is expected to be priced between ₹7 lakh and ₹10 lakh, it will come with the company's 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. The current model makes use of the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder motor.

As such, while the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is likey to strike deeper chord - and as it ought to, the existing Dzire can be a great option if budget is a big factor. Regardless of which version though, you can expect the same level of reliability from this champion sedan that continues to fight the likes of Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

