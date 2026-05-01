Bugatti custom W16 Mistral 'Fly Bug' unveiled, features bespoke colour

French luxury automaker Bugatti’s customisation wing, Sur Mesure, has completed a project which has led to the creation of four customised vehicle series inspired by the theme of nature and fauna. The company has built these customised vehicles for a vehicle collector, partnering with the manufacturer's design department. The W16 Mistral 'Fly Bug' represents the final addition to this series.



Bugatti W16 Mistral ‘Fly Bug’: Exterior

The Bugatti W16 Mistral 'Fly Bug' joins the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse 'Hellbug', the Chiron 'Hellbee', and the Divo 'Lady Bug'. The W16 Mistral ‘Fly Bug’takes inspiration from the dragonfly. Notably, the design process was initiated with discussions between the owner and the head of design, which was followed by development within the colour, materials and finish team at the Berlin design studio.

The customised luxury hypercar gets a recurring visual motif, which appears throughout the collection. While the Divo 'Lady Bug' utilised a diamond pattern, the Mistral 'Fly Bug' features an ellipse design. This pattern spreads over the exterior and increases in density toward the rear section. Additionally, the exterior uses a paint called 'Dragonfly Blue', which transitions between blue and turquoise tones based on light exposure. This colour is also applied to the wheel rims.

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Bugatti W16 Mistral ‘Fly Bug’: Interior





Moreover, the gear selector of the Sur Mesure Mistral features the famous 'Dancing Elephant': a reference to the legacy of Rembrandt Bugatti, whose animal sculptures form an enduring part of the marque's heritage, and a reminder of the owner’s appreciation for the natural world. The interior of the customised luxury hypercar features leather over Alcantara in a three-dimensional geometric arrangement, while the ellipse pattern is present on the door panels and armrests.

Furthermore, the Bugatti Macaron emblem is integrated into the painted graphic on the side of the car for the first time. Moreover, the gear selector contains a reference to the sculptures of Rembrandt Bugatti. The production of the vehicle required several months of work by the customisation teams.

“With the W16 Mistral 'Fly Bug', we have completed something that is genuinely rare: a collection of cars connected by a single creative vision. Each commission has pushed our Design team further, and this one is no exception. A bespoke colour developed from scratch, a Macaron integrated into a painted graphic for the first time in our history, and an interior material application we had never attempted before. We are very proud of what the team has achieved here. But none of it would have been possible without the trust our customers have placed in us across all these projects. His passion for our hypercars and his belief in what Bugatti Sur Mesure can do is what makes work like this truly worthwhile," said Frank Heyl, Head of Design, Bugatti.

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