Bugatti Brouillard revealed as first project from brand's new Programme Solitaire

Bugatti has introduced the Brouillard, a unique one-off coupe created under its newly announced Programme Solitaire. While the programme will see no more than two bespoke cars produced each year, the Bugatti Brouillard takes centre stage as its first example. It blends design references from the carmaker’s past with the brand’s most advanced engineering platform.

The car’s name comes from a white thoroughbred with a mist-like coat that Ettore Bugatti treasured. This influence is evident throughout the car, with horse motifs embroidered into the door panels and seatbacks, and a miniature sculpture of a horse housed in a glass insert within the machined aluminium gear shifter. The commissioning owner, Dutch entrepreneur Michel Perridon, who owns the world’s largest private Bugatti collection as well as pieces by Carlo and Rembrandt Bugatti, wanted the design to merge the mechanical excellence of modern Bugattis with the artistic legacy of the Bugatti family.

Bugatti Brouillard: Design

At first glance, Brouillard could be mistaken for a coupe version of the limited-run W16 Mistral, but nearly every panel is unique. At the front, it features a sculpted bumper, a wide horseshoe grille, and fender-mounted LED headlights with additional cooling intakes. Its profile incorporates the brand’s signature C-shaped openings behind the greenhouse, carbon fibre trim, and a vibrant green paint finish. Wide rear fenders lead into a custom rear deck with a roof scoop, while an integrated ducktail wing improves downforce without disrupting the car’s flowing silhouette. At the rear, X-shaped LED taillights recall the W16 Mistral, but the quad tailpipes and diffuser layout resemble the Chiron Super Sport.

The Bugatti Brouillard gets Z-shaped tail lamps, which look stunning.

Bugatti Brouillard: Powertrain and performance

Brouillard uses the 1,578 bhp quad-turbocharged, 8.0-litre, W16 engine and chassis from Bugatti’s most recent models, representing the highest stage of development for the powertrain. The bodywork is entirely new, following proportions intended to make the profile appear longer and lower, while integrating aerodynamic features such as a fixed ducktail wing, revised air intakes and an updated rear diffuser.

Bugatti Brouillard: Interior

Inside, the car features custom-woven tartan fabrics from Paris, green-tinted carbon fibre, and an increased use of machined aluminium. A glass roof allows light into the cabin, while the centre spine continues from the exterior design into the interior. Seats are made to the owner’s specifications, using a unique leather arrangement.

Bugatti's ‘Programme Solitaire’ approach

Programme Solitaire draws from Bugatti’s early 20th-century coachbuilding tradition, when the brand designed its bodies on shared chassis. Each Solitaire project will follow this approach, using current Bugatti powertrains and structures while reimagining the bodywork and interior from the ground up. Brouillard will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week in California, setting the tone for future creations, no more than two per year, that will continue the brand’s blend of engineering heritage and individual craftsmanship.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: