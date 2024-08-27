Brezza, Nexon-rival Kylaq SUV price will be …, says Skoda India CEO

Skoda Kylaq is all set to join the Czech auto giant's third made in India car in the lineup next year. Sharing the same platform as the Kushaq SUV, Skoda's flagship model in the compact segment, the Kylaq will be launched as a sub-compact SUV as the carmaker aims to capture more market share amid rise in sales of such models. After christening its latest SUV for India, Skoda Auto has now also offered a hint at what its price would be.

Skoda Auto recently announced the name of its upcoming sub-compact SUV that will be launched early next year.The Kylaq SUV will be based on the Kushaq

Expected to be launched in early 2025, Skoda Auto recently christened the SUV as Kylaq. The sub-compact SUV will challenge rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO among others. Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, aims to sell one lakh units of the SUV within the first year itself to throw challenge to the rivals. He has said that Skoda will launch the model keeping the price-sensitive customer base the segment has.

During an interview with Exchange4Media, Janeba hinted that the Skoda Kylaq will be priced competitively to be able to compete with other popular models. “Our focus is on the sub-four metre segment which holds the highest sales potential, making it essential for Skoda to capture significant market share. The all-new SUV represents our boldest effort to penetrate this segment with a locally developed and named car. Kylaq’s price range will be at par with other SUVs made by Indian carmakers," Janeba said.

Price of SUVs in India measuring under four metres start from ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) with the like of Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. The price of Brezza, Nexon and other key rivals of the Kylaq SUV start from around ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra's XUV 3XO is the most affordable SUV among Kylaq's rival. Without mentinoning the price bracket of the Kylaq SUV, Janeba said, “The segment is very crowded, with major players like Maruti, Hyundai and Tata already established. However, our approach focuses on delivering European technology and quality in a local context. We are committed to being competitive on price and after-sales service while maintaining our premium positioning."

Janeba also explained the meaning behind the name of its upcoming SUV. He said, "Kylaq is derived from the Sanskrit word for crystal, reflecting both the vehicle’s pristine qualities and inspiration from Mount Kailash." Skoda received more than two lakh entries with around 24,000 suggestions for the name of the SUV after it launched a social media campaign launched earlier this year.

Skoda aims to expand its sales base to tier III and tier IV cities across India with the new Kylaq SUV targeting the young customers. Janeba said Skoda sees the smaller cities to have substantial growth potential among other markets in India. Skoda will also export the sub-compact SUV to other global markets. Janeba said that one out of 10 made in India Skoda Kylaq SUVs will be shipped. Skoda has its own manufacturing facility located in Pune, Maharashtra where it also manufactures models like Kushaq and Slavia.

Skoda Kylaq: Expected features

Skoda has not shared too many details about the Kylaq SUV besides three sketches revealing exterior details. However, recent spy shots hint that the SUV will be offered with a single-pane sunroof. Besides this, expect the Kylaq to also get automatic climate control, wireless charging and wireless connectivity among other features.

Skoda Kylaq: Expected engine, transmission choices

Since the Kylaq SUV will be based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform that underpins the Kushaq, it is expected to come with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine. This engine could be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter unit. The engine is capable of churning out 114 bhp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque.

