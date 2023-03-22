Brezza CNG vs Brezza petrol: Prices and mileage comparison

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Brezza with a company-fitted CNG kit, making it the 14th model from the company to offer alternate fuel technology. Maruti Suzuki Brezza is also the first sub-compact SUV to be offered with CNG technology even though the segment itself is peppered with a mile-long list of options.

The new Brezza - ditching its previous ‘Vitara Brezza’ name tag - was launched in June of 2022 and has been received well by the Indian car buying audience. At the time of its launch, the starting price of Brezza was at ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant with manual transmission was priced at ₹12.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices since have seen upward revision.

The Brezza CNG launched recently is offered across four variants with pricing starting at ₹9.14 lakh and topping out at ₹12.05 lakh (ex-showroom). But on obvious lines, all of these variants are with manual transmission only.

Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Brezza CNG: Prices Variant Prices (ex-showroom) LXi CNG MT ₹ 9.14 lakh LXi MT ₹ 8.19 lakh VXi CNG MT ₹ 10.49 lakh VXi MT ₹ 9.54 lakh ZXi CNG MT ₹ 11.89 lakh ZXi MT ₹ 10.95 lakh ZXi Dual Tone CNG MT ₹ 12.05 lakh ZXi Dual Tone MT ₹ 11.11 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cars are known for offering a respectable mileage and the Brezza comes with mild hybrid technology. The petrol-only Brezza with manual transmission claims to offer a mileage of 20.15 kilometers to every litre of fuel. This means someone with a monthly driving figure of around 1,000 kms will purchase around 50 litres of fuel. At ₹96.72 per litre (Delhi rate), this is an expenditure of around ₹4,800 per month. In comparison, Brezza CNG claims to run 25.50 kilometres per kilo of the fuel. With 1,000 kilometres of running per month and with CNG at ₹79.56 per kilo (Delhi rate), a person will spend approximately ₹3,100 each month.

Watch: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: First Drive Review

As is the case with CNG vehicles across brands, the more the vehicle is driven, the better the cost economics work out to be. Also do note that the petrol and CNG mileage taken above are what the company claims for the Brezza and are certified under ideal conditions. In the real world, the figures are likely to be less and dependent on numerous factors such as driving style, traffic, air-conditioning, among others.

