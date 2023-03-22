HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Brezza Cng Vs Brezza Petrol: Prices And Mileage Comparison

Brezza CNG vs Brezza petrol: Prices and mileage comparison

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Brezza with a company-fitted CNG kit, making it the 14th model from the company to offer alternate fuel technology. Maruti Suzuki Brezza is also the first sub-compact SUV to be offered with CNG technology even though the segment itself is peppered with a mile-long list of options.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2023, 11:48 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Brezza will be the first sub-compact SUV in India to come with CNG variants.
Maruti Brezza will be the first sub-compact SUV in India to come with CNG variants.
Maruti Brezza will be the first sub-compact SUV in India to come with CNG variants.
Maruti Brezza will be the first sub-compact SUV in India to come with CNG variants.

The new Brezza - ditching its previous ‘Vitara Brezza’ name tag - was launched in June of 2022 and has been received well by the Indian car buying audience. At the time of its launch, the starting price of Brezza was at 8 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant with manual transmission was priced at 12.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices since have seen upward revision.

The Brezza CNG launched recently is offered across four variants with pricing starting at 9.14 lakh and topping out at 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom). But on obvious lines, all of these variants are with manual transmission only.

Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Brezza CNG: Prices 
  
VariantPrices (ex-showroom)
LXi CNG MT 9.14 lakh
LXi MT 8.19 lakh
  
VXi CNG MT 10.49 lakh
VXi MT 9.54 lakh
  
ZXi CNG MT 11.89 lakh
ZXi MT 10.95 lakh
  
ZXi Dual Tone CNG MT 12.05 lakh
ZXi Dual Tone MT 11.11 lakh

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Maruti Suzuki cars are known for offering a respectable mileage and the Brezza comes with mild hybrid technology. The petrol-only Brezza with manual transmission claims to offer a mileage of 20.15 kilometers to every litre of fuel. This means someone with a monthly driving figure of around 1,000 kms will purchase around 50 litres of fuel. At 96.72 per litre (Delhi rate), this is an expenditure of around 4,800 per month. In comparison, Brezza CNG claims to run 25.50 kilometres per kilo of the fuel. With 1,000 kilometres of running per month and with CNG at 79.56 per kilo (Delhi rate), a person will spend approximately 3,100 each month.

Watch: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: First Drive Review

As is the case with CNG vehicles across brands, the more the vehicle is driven, the better the cost economics work out to be. Also do note that the petrol and CNG mileage taken above are what the company claims for the Brezza and are certified under ideal conditions. In the real world, the figures are likely to be less and dependent on numerous factors such as driving style, traffic, air-conditioning, among others.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2023, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Brezza Brezza CNG Maruti Suzuki
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city