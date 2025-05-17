Brabus XLP 800 Adventure looks like a beast on fours unlike any G-Wagon out there

Brabus has unveiled the latest version of its off-road pickup, the XLP 800 Adventure , based on the Mercedes-AMG G63 (W 465). With its extensive mechanical and cosmetic upgrades, the XLP 800 Adv enture model aims to blend high-performance engineering with serious off-road capability.

The Brabus XLP 800 Adventure continues the company’s tradition of modifying high-performance Mercedes-Benz models for specialised uses, in this case, combining the acceleration of a sports car with the capability of an off-road utility vehicle.

Brabus XLP 800 Adventure: Engine and performance

At its core, the Brabus XLP 800 Adventure features a twin-turbo V8 producing 789 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. This enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 210 kmph. Power is sent to all four wheels through an automatic transmission, which can also be controlled manually using paddle shifters.

Brabus XLP 800 Adventure: Mechanical upgrades

Brabus has developed a portal axle suspension system for the vehicle, increasing ground clearance to 470 mm. This setup also improves approach and departure angles while allowing a fording depth of 916 mm. The pickup rides on 22-inch forged Monoblock HD alloy wheels with 325/55 R22 all-terrain tyres, mounted using an eight-hole pattern adapted for the portal axles. Wide fender flares extend the body to a total width of 210 mm.

Brabus XLP 800 Adventure: Exterior

The exterior includes a range of carbon-fibre components, including a power dome hood, grille frame, mirror covers and trim lines. Both the front and rear feature redesigned aprons, and the front bumper incorporates a cable winch rated for 4,500 kg. A roof-mounted wind deflector carries three LED light panels to improve visibility in low-light off-road conditions.

The pickup bed is bespoke and includes a carbon panel with integrated Brabus branding. The vehicle’s exterior is finished in black, contrasting with carbon detailing and wide-body elements.

Brabus XLP 800 Adventure: Interior and customisation

Inside, the vehicle is finished in a Sky Blue leather upholstery, featuring detailed ‘Diamond Double’ stitching and perforated seat panels designed to support seat climate control. As with other Brabus builds, the interior is fully handcrafted and available for customisation. The XLP 800 Adventure is built to order, with options available for personalising both the exterior and interior to suit individual buyer preferences.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: