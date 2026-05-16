Brabus Bodo unveiled with 1,000 hp V12 engine, only 77 units to be made

German performance carmaker Brabus has unveiled the all-new Brabus Bodo, a limited-production grand tourer developed as a tribute to the company’s founder, Bodo Buschmann. The new 2+2 coupe made its world premiere at the FuoriConcorso event at Lake Como, Italy, and production will be capped at just 77 examples globally.

Brabus Bodo: Carbon-fibre body and active aerodynamics

The Brabus Bodo features a carbon-fibre body mounted on an aluminium monocoque chassis. According to the company, the entire bodywork has been developed using a pre-preg carbon-fibre manufacturing process to improve rigidity while keeping weight low. The coupe also gets active aerodynamic elements, including an electrically deployable rear spoiler that doubles up as an air brake at high speeds.

Brabus Bodo: Specs

At the heart of the Brabus Bodo is a hand-built 5.2-litre V12 biturbo engine producing 1,000 hp and 1,200 Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox paired with an electronically controlled differential lock. Brabus claims the Bodo can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.0 seconds, while 0-200 kmph comes up in 8.5 seconds. The coupe can reach 300 kmph in 23.9 seconds before topping out at an electronically limited 360 kmph.

Brabus Bodo: Hardware

The car rides on bespoke 21-inch Monoblock Z-GT “Shadow Edition" forged wheels wrapped in specially developed Continental SportContact 7 Force tyres. The setup has been designed specifically for the Bodo to ensure stability under high-speed acceleration, braking and cornering.

Brabus has also equipped the coupe with adaptive suspension featuring five driving modes, a front and rear axle lift system, and carbon-ceramic brakes. Other highlights include LED matrix headlights, titanium exhaust tips manufactured using 3D metal printing technology, and an advanced driver assistance suite.

Brabus Bodo uses a hand-built 5.2-litre V12 biturbo engine producing 1,000 hp and 1,200 Nm of torque.

Brabus Bodo: Bespoke interior

Inside, the Brabus Bodo gets a handcrafted cabin finished in black leather, carbon-fibre trim and bespoke quilting. The grand tourer also receives illuminated Brabus branding, a flat-bottom steering wheel and personalised accessories such as a matching leather weekender bag.

Brabus Bodo: Limited production

Production of the Brabus Bodo will be strictly limited to 77 units worldwide, with each example individually customised for its owner. Prices start at 1 million euros before taxes, which translates to roughly ₹9.5 crore.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: